New, classic and antique cars will be on display Thursday through Sunday at the Bayfront Convention Center.

In the market for a new vehicle but don't feel like driving around Erie County checking out multiple dealerships?

You may find that right sticker price — and that new-car smell — this weekend at the annual Erie Auto Show.

More than 160 vehicles from 26 Erie County dealerships will be on display at the Bayfront Convention Center.

The four-day show, sponsored by the Automobile Association of Erie County, begins on Thursday at noonm.

“Erie is the first auto show in the region, which is good,” said show organizer Mark Concilla, president of Erie Promotions & Expos Inc. “The dealers like it because it's a kickoff to their spring season as well. Car sales are somewhat slow in November and December. January is a good time to kick off the car sales.”

Consumers like the show because “it's a good opportunity to see a lot of vehicles under one roof in a relaxed atmosphere,” Concilla said.

Sales staff from all dealerships will be available to answer questions and provide information on the latest gadgets and technology.

“The manufacturers come to the table with additional auto show cash, and if you didn't have an auto show, consumers may not get those incentives,” Concilla said. “The manufacturers are able to have those incentives to promote and get the sales rolling.”

Concilla said attendance at the four-day show averages about 10,000.

Showgoers can participate in Guess This Mess, in which they guess the make and model of a crushed car. Guessing it right will earn the winner a $500 detailing package.

The attraction started at the 2019 Erie Auto Show.

“It was a huge hit last year,” Concilla said. “The sponsors pick a car, crush it and we put it on display. People can look at it and guess what type of car that is. It debuted last year and was a huge success.”

Another feature attraction is the 1960s Beach Cruisin' exhibit pairing classic cars and vintage boats from the 1950s and 1960s.

The exhibit will feature a 1958 Chris Craft boat towed by a 1954 Chevy Waldorf Nomad and a 1965 Donzi Ski Sporter boat towed by a 1967 Chevy Corvette.

About 25 additional classic, antique and muscle cars will be on display, Concilla said.

Friday is designated as Hometown Hero Day. Admission is free to all active and retired military members, and first responders.

Saturday, billed as Family Fun Day, will feature an appearance by the Buffalo Guardians, a Buffalo group whose members dress in costumes portraying members of “Guardians of the Galaxy.”

Sunday is Tailgate Day. Showgoers are urged to wear their favorite team's jerseys and gear.

About 15 vendors will offer services and products related to the auto industry.

“I'm hearing from the dealers that sales were flat until recently, but the recent break in the weather has really started sparking people to get out and start looking for vehicles,” Concilla said. “We're in Erie. Do you want to buy a new car when it's gray and sloppy? A lot of them are waiting,, but this break in the weather has helped a lot.”

Ron Leonardi can be reached at 870-1680 or by email. Follow him on Twitter at www.Twitter.com/ETNLeonardi.

