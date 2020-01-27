Erie School District high school students meet to foster unity, fix issues. Big concern: lack of toilet paper at school.

High school students at the Erie School District have a lot of concerns.

Top among them are toilet paper and cleanliness of bathrooms.

A lack of toilet paper in the girls’ bathrooms and the condition of those bathrooms at the 2,175-student Erie High was high on the list of issues that the Erie School District’s Spirit Council of students brought up at the group’s inaugural meeting earlier this month.

“It was just really gross, going into the bathrooms,” one girl on the council said.

No concern is too mundane or too challenging for the Spirit Council, made up of a total of 30 girls and boys who attend the district’s three facilities that enroll high school students: Erie High, Northwest Pennsylvania Collegiate Academy and the alternative-education building.

The Spirit Council is the school district’s latest effort to foster equitable access to programs for all students, no matter what their race or economic situation, and to develop stronger relationships among students, families and the community — key aims of the district’s five-year strategic plan.

Erie schools Superintendent Brian Polito developed the plan with community input, and the School Board approved it June 2018 in conjunction with the district’s state-supervised financial recovery.

“This is truly about student voice,” said Ken Nickson, who helped form the Spirit Council as the Erie School District’s coordinator of diversity, equity and inclusion, a position that Polito created when he became superintendent in July 2017. Nickson said the idea for a Spirit Council grew out of a Dec. 5 student forum, called Spirit Day, organized with the help of Michael Outlaw, the community liaison for the city of Erie.

Of the Erie School District’s 11,000 students, 60 percent are nonwhite, including 34.8 percent who are black and 12.8 percent who are Hispanic, according to state data. The state classifies 76.8 percent of the district’s students as economically disadvantaged.

“A sense of oneness,” Nickson said of what the Spirit Council is meant to create. “No building is more important than another building.”

Staff selected the students to be on each school’s separate Spirit Council. Those councils then join for the large Spirit Council, which meets monthly. The large council is composed of 12 students each from Erie High and Collegiate and six from the alternative-education programs.

“It feels really nice,” said Spirit Council member Alaina Smith, 17, a senior at Erie High. “It is something they are doing to get our opinions on stuff.”

Range of concerns

At the first meeting of the large Spirit Council meeting, at Erie High, on Jan. 14, the students quickly became one over the issue of toilet paper. The lack of tissue was an issue.

The students agreed that the district needs to stay on top of bathroom essentials and do a better job of keeping hallway and classrooms clean and free of trash, especially at the 500,000-square foot Erie High. The students said the general building conditions are less than satisfactory.

“Why do administrators and students have heating and cooling in their buildings, and we don’t?” one student said. “That is real.”

Erie schools Superintendent Brian Polito is listening.

Immediately after the Jan. 14 Spirit Council meeting, he and Assistant Superintendent Bea Habursky met with Nickson to review the students’ concerns, taking particular note of the complaints about the toilet paper and other maintenance issues. Heading the list of the Spirit Council’s six top concerns is upkeep of buildings such as Collegiate and Erie High, which are scheduled to undergo tens of millions of dollars in repairs.

After the briefing with Nickson, Polito held a meeting with the Erie High’s custodial staff, he said. The staff agreed to order and install larger dispensers for toilet paper for Erie High’s bathrooms.

Polito said his administration is working on fixing other problems that the Spirit Council raised. The students offered their own solutions, which Polito said is particularly helpful.

“What I really like about it is that they are honest,” Polito said of the students. “Sometimes with the adults, they will tell me what they think I want to hear. We don’t have that issue with the students.”

Polito, who said he intends to attend Spirit Council meetings, said the formation of the group is another step in his goal to bring closer together Collegiate, Erie High and the alternative-education programs housed at the former Emerson-Gridley building, now called the Patrick J. DiPaolo Student Success Center. Polito has pushed to allow high school students to take classes at any of the schools based on their interests and needs.

“This comes at a good time for us, when we are trying to break down barriers between the high schools and provide our students with more opportunities to take classes at any campus,” Polito said.

A changing climate

A potential barrier for cohesiveness between the high schools surfaced in November, when Polito placed the longtime dean of Collegiate, Jim Vieira, on administrative leave and then sought to transfer him to another school because of emails that Vieira sent to Collegiate faculty.

Vieira in the emails criticized the changes that have occurred at Collegiate recently, with many of them taking place under Polito’s administration.

The biggest change, which came about as the district went from four high schools to two in 2017 to save money, was the expansion of the student population at Collegiate by creating, at the school, an arts academy with different acceptance standards than those for traditional Collegiate students.

The School Board intervened in the Vieira situation after a public outcry. Vieira kept his job and he apologized.

As part of Vieira’s return, Polito and his staff discussed the climate at Collegiate. The school district declined to release any plans developed for Vieira’s return in response to a request from the Erie Times-News under the Right-to-Know law. The district cited an exception to the dissemination of personnel records.

But in a statement to the Erie Times-News in light of the denial, Polito detailed what the district is doing “to accomplish our shared goal of creating a healthy, inclusive and supportive environment for all of our students and staff.” Among the initiatives, Polito said, is the formation of the Spirit Council and holding of other meetings with students and faculty.

Meetings with students and faculty at Collegiate, Polito said, are meant “to communicate the importance of an inclusive, respectful environment for all and to address the bias implicit in the emails,” referring to Vieira’s emails. Referring to Collegiate, Erie High and the alternative-education programs, Polito also said his administration would “meet with the leadership teams at all three schools to work toward mending the divide caused by the emails.”

The principals and other staff at the three high schools participate in the Spirit Council meetings. Vieira was among the faculty who attended the Jan. 14 session and listened to students.

“I believe that a student’s perspective is always vital to a successful process,” he said in an interview. “Good communication is vital.”

Also at the Jan. 14 meeting was Spirit Council member Yoskhar Nieves, 16, a junior at Collegiate Academy, where he plays trumpet and is enrolled in the arts academy. He said the atmosphere at Collegiate has greatly changed for the better since the creation of the arts academy in 2017. The arts academy added about 150 students to the Collegiate building, which has a total of 854 students .

“At first it was rough,” Nieves said. “It felt like segregation. But now we have all blended together like a family.”

The Spirit Council, he said, is another way to bring students together.

“It is a worthwhile idea,” Nieves said. “It is good to have a student say in how we can improve the buildings.”

Ed Palattella can be reached at 870-1813 or by email. Follow him on Twitter at www.twitter.com/ETNpalattella.