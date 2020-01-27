Monday

Real estate transactions provided by RealSTATs: 412-381-3880, www.RealSTATs.net.


Ellport


220 Jamison Ave., Jeffrey Yarzebinski to Brian Andrew Flanary Jr., $122,000.


319 Raymond St., Megan Moser to Megan Moser, $119,900.


Ellwood City


310 First St., Timothy Post to ECCC Daycare LLC, $125,000.


1025 Border Ave., Drew Dunmire to Leah Franze, $63,000.


705 Crescent Ave., Sheree May to Stephen Holloway, $47,500.


805 Crescent Ave., Michael Yohe to KAMB Properties LLC, $1 (state deed transfer stamps indicate a value of $85,500).


406 Jefferson Ave., Joseph Hora to Michale Brown and Kara Sainato, $112,000.


North Beaver Twp.


137 Arthur St., Sarah Woods to Kevin and Jessica May, $75,000.


3123 Enon Road, Carolyn Raney to Darrell Jolley, $7,700.


Perry Twp.


293 Hansen Ave., Bradley Sharer to Larry Pagley and Chelsea Haney, $59,900.


748 Van Gorder Mill Road, Michael Shodd to Cody and Charles Stang, $193,000.


Shenango Twp.


2422 Ruth St., Richard Petrie trustee to Bryan Enos and Kristen Nicholls, $90,000.


Slippery Rock Twp.


2188 Center Church Road, Patricia Ann Haines to Andrew Sean Carpec, $90,000.


1290 Fisher Road, Wallace Sines to Benjamin Knight, $160,122.


275 Jedhart Way, James Kerr trustee to Cynthia Kerr, $100,000.


3829 Shaffer Road, Robert Shaffer et al. to Daniel Gornick and Jennifer Ferguson, $152,500.


3624 US 422, Troy Steinheiser to Levi Herold, $116,000.


Taylor Twp.


415 Epworth St., Estate of Marie Macri to Sweet Water Developers LLC, $221,480.


Wampum


1420 Davidson St., Nicola Riley to Mark Shuler, $92,000.


Wayne Twp.


4447 Hollow Road, Kevin Cragle to Kathryn Marie Schotsch, $80,000.