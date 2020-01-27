Real estate transactions provided by RealSTATs: 412-381-3880, www.RealSTATs.net.
Aliquippa
621 Franklin Ave., PTV 1035 LLC to 601 Franklin LLC, $1,370,931.
200 Hopewell Ave., Tier One LLC to Auto N'At LLC, $330,000.
1703 Pierce St., Shaun Christy to Turn-Key Property Holdings LLC, $26,000.
Ambridge
901 Glenwood Ave., Gregory Kalabokes to Frank and Lorie Jeskey, $150,000.
519 Merchant St., Jeffrey Markvan to Lago Nato LLC, $45,000.
598 Park Road, Robert Hoover trustee to Richard and Christine Steinmetz, $20,000.
Baden
1006 Charles St., Ashley Watkins to Randy and Edith Hyre, $117,000.
Beaver Falls
716 14th St., Three M Real Estate Associates L.P. to Sustainable Mission Partners Inc., $35,000.
1410 Second Ave., Peter Jackson Jr. to Gino Harris, $2,000.
2904 Fourth Ave., 5th Ave Property Group LLC to Janine Book, $35,000.
Big Beaver
328 Wallace Run Road, Fortune Foresclosures LLC to Jorge Perieira, $79,900.
Bridgewater
667 Riverside Drive, Homer Dale Nine Jr. to Eric Nine, $180,000.
Brighton Twp.
126 Evergreen Cir, Third Street Beaver Assoc. LLC to Michael Hallam Construction LLC, $120,000.
5060 Tuscarawas Road, Henry Windle to St. Barnabas Charities Inc., $10 (state deed transfer stamps indicate a value of $325,000).
Center Twp.
135 Malone Ave., Nicholas Gruber to Robert and Rebecca Willard, $150,000.
1729 Old Brodhead Road, David Hunt to William and Jennifer Unis Sullivan, $185,000.
Chippewa Twp.
3134 37th St. Ext., Craig Smith to Great Living LLC, $115,000.
3136 37th St. Ext., Craig Smith to Great Living LLC, $40,000.
114 Braden St., Richard Niedbala to Matthew and Andrea Niedbala, $175,000.
336B Braun Road #7, Matthew Eaton trustee to Richard and Gloria Niedbala, $228,000.
2178 Darlington Road, William Becze to Joshua Sheets, $100,000.
Darlington
814 Plumb St., Brian Menges to Cory and Jesica Campbell, $135,000.
Daugherty Twp.
2248 Mercer Road, Graham Rose to James and Kendra Perriciellia, $147,500.
East Rochester
715 Curtland St., Walter Young to Michelle Lynn and Donna Hubbard, $120,000.
Economy
1854 Droz Ave., Frank Horniak et al. to Emily Nagel, $139,900.
111 Walden Drive, Neil Raybould to Michael and Carrie Wissner, $237,000.
Ellwood City
319 Raymond St., Megan Moser to Megan Moser, $119,900.
Franklin Twp.
409 Morrison Ave., BCD Properties to Matthew and Beth Ann Cogley, $1 (state deed transfer stamps indicate a value of $86,292).
925 Old Zelienople Road, John Johnson to Denis Alan Frattini, $40,000.
Hopewell Twp.
140 Bet-Tech Drive, Betters Real Estate Holdings L.P. to Municipal Water Authority Of Aliquippa, $4,150,000.
6136 Chatham Drive, Mary Wagner to Brandee Kantrowitz, $205,000.
3002 Clairmont Court, Maronda Homes Inc. to Jim and Kim Huynh Chau, $343,376.
4005 Fairway Drive, June Sanson to Jason and Rita Cvetkovich, $128,000.
32 Maple Ave. Ext., Steven Shaiman to Jody and Danielle Showrank, $87,000.
1112 Rhode Island Ave. Ext., Avery Creegan to Clayton Patrick Bruce, $107,000.
1006 Tee Line Drive, Dan Ryan Builders Mid Atlantic LLC to Wayne and Kimberly Freeman, $325,251.
1045 Tee Line Drive, Maronda Homes Inc. to Matthew Monroe and Kristen Renee Conrad, $345,528.
1047 Tee Line Drive, Maronda Homes Inc. to Justin and Elizabeth Ellen Schultz, $443,107.
1061 Tee Line Drive, Dan Ryan Builders Inc. to Jeffrey Lewis, $340,719.
New Brighton
1715 Third Ave., Patrick Keeley to Fara Industries LLC, $1 (state deed transfer stamps indicate a value of $122,323).
418 Fifth Ave., SPC Realty Co. to MCR Real Estate IV LLC, $10 (state deed transfer stamps indicate a value of $135,635).
North Sewickley Twp.
176 Concord Circle Road, Luis Gonzalez to Kenneth and Alexandra Shirley, $247,500.
1095 Eastwood Road, Patricia Wolfe trustee to Jeremy Eckman, $140,000.
329 Glendale Road, First National Bank to LAR Inc., $65,000.
Ohioville
115 Longvue Drive, Estate of Joseph Gregor to Mason and Diane Holbrook, $157,500.
509 Smiths Ferry Road, Estate of Gerald McDade to Cory Miller, $133,000.
Raccoon Twp.
1129 State Rt 18, Brian Krawchyk to Michael Cogis, $381,000.
Rochester Twp.
743 Elk Ave., Aaron Haque to Scott and Natasha Alexander, $128,500.
625 Pennsylvania Ave., Courtney Tate to Kylee Cipolla, $121,497.
South Beaver Twp.
381 Hodgan Road, Thomas Edwards to Suzanne Lefebvre, $152,500.
West Mayfield
3704 W Sixth Ave., Kyle Belich to Courtney Tate, $126,000.
White Twp.
2821 27th St., William Cooper to Amanda and Matthew Besong, $216,000.