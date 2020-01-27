Real estate transactions provided by RealSTATs: 412-381-3880, www.RealSTATs.net.

Coraopolis

905 First Ave., Estate of Michael DeAngelis to Quicken Loans Inc., $3,369.

Crescent Twp.

1746 Heather Heights Drive, Giovanni Carrara to Merilyn Stanko, $255,000.

Findlay Twp.

179 Craig St., Maronda Homes Inc. to Michael and Denise Vescio, $398,905.

Lenox Ct, Sahrista Development Inc. to Lenox Place Estates Homeowners Assn. Inc., $1 (state deed transfer stamps indicate a value of $4,524).

Moon Twp.

611 Cornell St., Thomas Gayliardi Jr. trustee to Tanner and Megan Radel, $139,900.

1767 Hassam Road, Jay Cellante to Jason Merriman and Jessica Standish, $275,000.

102 Inverness Drive, Amit Aggarwal to Daniel Woods III and Mark Loos, $100,000.

192 Lockheed Drive, Maronda Homes Inc. to Julia Wilhelm, $333,299.

194 Lockheed Drive, Maronda Homes Inc. to Jakhongir Abdumannapov and Adiba Tashmatov, $310,165.

198 Lockheed Drive, Maronda Homes Inc. to Davon and Shaina Louise Allensworth, $327,348.

223 Newton Sq, Carol Brenneisen to Elisandra Silva, $186,000.

659 Newton Sq, Isabell Gump to Glenda Lamb, $106,000.

319 Parkridge Ln, Estate of Timothy James McNeely to Lemur LLC, $128,000.

224 Shafer Road, David Flodine to Hussein Aladdin and Iman Ali, $280,000.

109 Snell Drive, John Pitaro to Matthew and Jessica Norman, $297,500.

North Fayette Twp.

120 Bantam Drive, Robert Tyler Clay to Neil Haushalter, $194,750.

100 Cliff Mine Road, William Clark to Jon and Julie Ann Murphy, $270,000.

1611-1613 Crawford St., Gary Sladick to ADSE LLC, $35,000.

2000 Park Lane Drive, AG APG Park Lane Property Owner LLC to MYLA USA LLC, $41,400,000.

157 Saddle Ridge Drive, Fayette Farms L.P. to NVR Inc., $73,288.

140 Springhill Drive, Jason Hartz to Peter and Marisa Fetchin, $370,000.

813 Windover Drive, Bryan Kocher to Jacey Robert Toward, $410,000.

Oakdale

234 Union Ave., Joseph Beaumont to Troy and Bethany Lucas, $25,000.

255 W State St., Craig Hennemuth trustee to Guy Earl and Yvonne Hennemuth, $1 (state deed transfer stamps indicate a value of $68,846).

Robinson Twp.

60 Aiken Road Ext., Interstate Intrinsic Value Fund A LLC to Federal National Mortgage Assn., $3,423.

110 Fawnvue Drive, Malka Raja to Ryan and Dianne Connelly, $208,000.

214 Field Club Cir, Mark Flacinski to Alexander and Alica Tatangelo, $340,000.

1006 Mitchell Drive, Silver Lane Properties L.P. to Premko Holdings LLC, $126,800.

113 Nottingham Drive, Leonard Dipaola III to Stephen Simpson and Sophia Pacheco, $404,000.

269 Overlook Ct, Andrea Helman to Kyle France, $233,500.

8 Summit Drive, Dorothy Vaniel to Jamey Matthew Mojtaszek, $210,000.

587 Thorncliffe Drive, Estate of Susan McNeely Stack to Eric Joseph Schepner, $179,000.

Sewickley

132 Centennial Ave., Katherine Walker Bantleon trustee to William Coates III and Marcie E McClintic Coates, $1,450,000.

324 Logan St., Derrick Tetlow to Kristian and Melanie Patience, $425,000.

620 Straight St., PA Key Real Estate Solutions LLC to Michael and Jenny Bridenbaugh, $380,000.