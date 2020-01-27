The Ambridge Area and South Side Area school districts and the local intermediate unit will receive $35,000 grants for computer science education.

Two local school districts and the Beaver Valley Intermediate Unit will receive grants for computer science instruction and programming, officials announced.

Ambridge Area and South Side Area will receive $35,000 each, as will the BVIU. Officials said 163 schools across the state received grants awarded through the PAsmart Initiative to improve job training for students.

“Computer science teaches students essential problem-solving skills and provides a fluency with technology that is relevant in nearly any work setting,” state Rep. Rob Matzie, D-16, Ambridge, said in a statement announcing the grants.

“Even if a student isn’t planning to work in a traditional computer-based field, such as data management or software design, the computing and logic skills they learn will be needed in a wide range of other fields, particularly in today’s digital world where everything is tech driven,” Matzie said.

“The needs of the workforce are constantly changing, so it is critical to ensure students can keep pace with advances in technology and the demands of high-tech industries,” state Sen. Camera Bartolotta, R-46, Carroll Township, Washington County, chairwoman of the Senate Labor and Industry Committee, said in a separate release.