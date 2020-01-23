Thursday

Jan 23, 2020 at 10:00 AM


A THOUGHT


"I think of a hero as someone who understands the degree of responsibility that comes with his freedom." — Bob Dylan.


WORD OF THE DAY


Melancholy n. A deep, pensive, and long-lasting sadness. adj. Sad, gloomy, or depressed. “She was in a melancholy mood.”


WORD OF GOD


I waited patiently for the Lord; he turned to me and heard my cry. Psalm 40:1


God, sometimes it’s hard to wait. But we trust in You and in Your deliverance. Please give us patience, and allow Your greatness and glory to be evident in our lives.


COMING IN PRINT


Business


Saturday


ONLY ONLINE


Video: Trump Rally in Hershey


Video: PSP talks Shippensburg shooting


Video: Future firefighter training


Video: Dewald taken to jail


Video: PSU forestry training


Video: Dinosaur Rock


Video: MLK day celebration


Video: Boro Blast


Video: Hooverville Christmas sing-a-long


Video: John Beard 100 years old


Video: Veteran’s Day at Hooverville


Video: Wash. Twp. Wastewater Plant


Video: LifeNet 8-1: A day in the life


Video: CRASE seminar


Video: Tracey’s Orchard tour


Video: Hornet Hustle at Hooverville


Video: Amazing Grace


Video: Dog swim at Northside pool


Video: Indians home opener


Video: WASHS band practice


Video: Renfrew Park flooding


Video: Letterkenny press conference


Video: Downtown tour