In 1810 Congress authorized a Lighthouse in Erie and after the end of the War of 1812, The Erie Land Lighthouse was built on a bluff overlooking the channel into Presque Isle Bay from Lake Erie. Once built many problems finding that entrance became clear. Ships could not find that entrance at dusk and dark because its very small entrance blended into the dark background of the Presque Isle shoreline.



Finally in 1828 a simple tower with a small light was erected on the new pier that was installed when the channel was cleared to three sand bars by the Federal Government. This began a saga of the little lighthouse we see at the end of North Pier today.

Presque Isle’s North Pierhead Lighthouse

A seven-mile-long sand spit peninsula juts out into the Lake Erie from the City of Erie, Pennsylvania shoreline, and forms a wonderful natural harbor called Presque Isle Bay. Today, two active lighthouses are protecting the ships plying Lake Erie from the sands and shallows of the peninsula. The Presque Isle North Pierhead Lighthouse is one of them.

Back in the early 1720s, when the French explored this area. They called it “Presqu’ Isle,” which in French means almost island. By 1750, the French had taken total control of the area except for the Eriez and Iroquois Indian Tribes, who also lived in the region. In the summer of 1753, the French constructed Fort Presq’ Isle overlooking the small twisting entrance channel entering the Presque Isle Bay.

During the next few years, the British sought control of this area, this led to the French and Indian War. When the British won the Battle of Fort Niagara, the French withdrew from the area, burning Fort Presqu’ Isle during their retreat. After a few years, the United States federal government took control of the area in 1786. After four states claimed the area, the federal government settled the argument by selling it to Pennsylvania in 1792.

Presque Isle, being located centrally on Lake Erie, is both lucky and unlucky. Its location sometimes causes unique weather and more than a few unusual lake structures off its shore. Ever since people have traveled the Great Lakes, and Lake Erie in particular, storms have ravaged their trips and taken lives and vessels. Lake Erie always has been known for its unpredictable gales, blizzards, fog banks, and thunderstorms that can overwhelm the lake without warning.

Lake Erie holds the record for being the shallowest of the five Great

Lakes and consequently has a history of kicking up a fuss in the least

time. A breath of wind is enough to make her do somersaults and turn

handsprings. - - - William Ratigan, Great Lakes Shipwrecks & Survivals

It was not until May of 1810 that an act of Congress authorized the construction of several lighthouses throughout the United States, with one “on or near Presq’ Isle in Lake Erie. Up until this point, nearly all the lighthouses in the new country were being built on the Atlantic coastline. All actual construction on the Erie Lighthouse was delayed until 1818. This was because the nation was in the middle of the War of 1812.

During 1818, the Presque Isle Lighthouse, today referred to as the Erie Land Lighthouse, was built on a high bluff overlooking the entrance to Presque Ilse Bay. This would lead to talks that some forms of improvements to the harbor and its entrance must be made. It was realized at that time, that the location and construction of the new lighthouse would cause many problems.

Any story about Presque’s Isle North Pier Lighthouse must be linked closely with the improvements and changes that continually took place at the entrance to the Erie Harbor. This short article will give you a sketch of what happened, and if you have more interest, I suggest getting a copy of my book on the three Erie Lighthouses for the full story. The book is entitled “Pennsylvania Lighthouses on Lake Erie.” It is available online and at many bookstores and gift shops in Erie.

The first steps toward fixing these problems began in 1827 when the federal government cut through the sandbars that clogged the harbor at times, and then built concrete piers to hold back the shifting sand. This was the first time a uniform depth was achieved, and a reasonably straight passage into Presque Isle Bay was also achieved. Due to citizen pressure, the state and the federal government invested over $ 827,000 in harbor improvements between 1823 and 1897.

In 1828, a simple octagonal wooden tower beacon was erected at the far eastern end of the pier at the new harbor entrance. A whale oil beacon was placed at the top of the tower and had to be constantly attended. At the time, it was called the “Tower Beacon Light.” This new light was needed because of the poor positioning of the original Presque Isle Lighthouse on the east of the city bluff which sometimes made it hard to see for ships sailing in an easterly direction. Besides, the narrow entrance to the Erie Harbor blended into the forests of Presque Isle at dusk and dark, so that the captains of the ships could not see the channel.

Over the years, the light keepers complained about the work and dirt that burning of whale oil entailed. While they were doing this, many ship captains wrote Washington and would talk to anyone in town who would listen to them that the light coming from the lamp at the Pierhead Lighthouse was not visible enough to see from the lake. In 1837 in a report about the problems indicated that the beacon was so situated that it cannot be seen by vessels running down the lake until they were very close to it., and so recommended that they use the Presque Isle Lighthouse to gain the upper entrance to the harbor before they turned to then follow the pierhead beacons to the channel. Finally, in 1854, a new catadioptric apparatus that included a sixth-order Fresnel Lens was added to the tower. This new equipment illuminated an arc of just over 270 degrees and was able to throw the light a much greater distance.

This worked great over the next year. That is until one night, the sailing schooner Pilgrim Progress ran up and over the pier during a stormy gale. The accident destroyed the tower, beacon, and its new lens. Many at the time believed that it was not just the gale that caused the disaster, but that possibly a healthy dose of rum may have helped.

It took about eighteen months to replace the tower, and in time, a two-story, cast-iron structure equipped with a new sixth-order Fresnel Lens was built and placed on a new concrete 28 x 34-foot pier head extension. At the same time, a small frame dwelling was built on the beach for the keeper.

Now a strange story about what happened during those eighteen months until the new beacon was operational. During this period, a temporary light was hung on an old gallows frame, brought in from Pittsburgh. While hanging had gone out of style because of public outrage, it was still legal in Pennsylvania, and there were still a few handing judges. Because this new strange looking temporary light, a lot of fun and discussions were had by all.

The new lighthouse was moved an additional two times when the North Pier was extended farther out into Lake Erie. After the last move and with the addition of better iron to the tower’s frame, it was in 1940 that the pier was extended for the last time. The Lighthouse Service then boxed in the iron tower with heavy steel plating and painted it with its distinctive black and white large stripes. The design of the little lighthouse is unique because it is the only surviving example of a square and pyramidal style lighthouse tower left in the United States. One other exceptional fact is that the additional framing and new plating was made in France and shipped to Presque Isle for assembling. At the same time, the color of the flashing light changed from white to red as it is today. The last change at the light was in 1995 when it began to be powered by solar panels. The Coast Guard at that time also donated the Fresnel Lens to the Erie Maritime Museum.

Gene Ware is a published author of 9 books and is on the board of the Presque Isle Light Station, and past Chairman of the board of the Tom Ridge Center Foundation, and the Presque Isle Partnership.