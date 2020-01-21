For Liz Allen and other Erie participants, the 2017 Women's March on Washington spurred political activism.

“Disbelief” got Lisa Gensheimer to the Women's March on Washington on Jan. 21, 2017.

“I couldn't believe this candidate we'd elected,” Gensheimer said.

The Women's March, spurred by the election and inauguration of Donald Trump as president, is believed to have been the largest single-day demonstration in American history. More than 4 million protesters are estimated to have taken part in marches in Washington, Erie and nationwide.

Three years later, many Erie-area women continue to oppose the president and his policies and to promote women's equality, climate action, gun control, health-care access and tolerance. There were 2020 versions of the Women's March in Washington and other cities on Saturday.

“I am more energized now than I have ever been,” Gensheimer said. “This president that we have in office really has brought home the need for engagement, even more than we knew at the time of the Women's March.”

Gensheimer, 64, formerly of North East, is a longtime documentary producer and writer. She participated in the 2018 Women's March in Erie and this past summer moved to Nevada, where she is hosting events and going door to door to ask voters to support Pete Buttigieg in the Nevada Democratic Caucus on Feb. 22.

She said her major concerns include the Trump administration's refusal to acknowledge and address climate change and its actions to “dilute” environmental regulations.

“I'm fearful for my children and grandchildren's future and for the world they're going to live in,” Gensheimer said. “Our environmental laws are being totally dismantled under Trump."

Erie's Liz Allen participated in the Washington march with a friend and family members, including a sister and two brothers.

“For me, it was about making sure that people are cared for, that we aren't ruining the environment and that the press is respected as a vital part of democracy,” Allen said.

Retired after more than 30 years as an Erie Times-News reporter, editor and columnist, Allen, 68, also is concerned about health care. Her youngest granddaughter was born with a rare health condition.

“I know how much medical care she's required over the years, and I was very concerned about, with a new president coming in, if pre-existing conditions would no longer be covered,” she said.

Allen had been considering running for Erie City Council. The Women's March was the tipping point in her decision.

“I came back with the notion that if I want to make change and contribute, I could do it at the local level,” Allen said. “The march really influenced me to do what I can to make a difference.”

Allen announced her first run for public office in March 2017 and was elected to City Council that fall. With fellow Democratic Councilwoman Kathleen Schaaf, also elected in 2017, she is part of a “pink wave” of women elected to political office since the Women's March. Nationally, a record 102 women now serve in the U.S. House of Representatives and 25 in the Senate.

“The energy from the march translated into victories for women in politics,” Allen said.

There's been a “surge” of women running for local office since the march, said Caitlin Handerhan, of Erie. Handerhan, 28, is executive director of the public policy fund at Penn State Behrend and operates her own political consulting firm.

“We've seen a huge surge in Erie of women stepping forward to run for office post-march, and those women have become mentors to support more women running. It's been a ripple effect,” Handerhan said.

Handerhan participated in the 2017 Women's March in Erie, from the Erie County Courthouse to a rally in Perry Square.

April Weis, of Titusville, volunteers with the Pennsylvania and national Women's March organizations, and has “since about two days after the 2016 election.”

She marched in Washington in 2017 and was there again this past week to help handle social media and other communications for the 2020 Women's March on Saturday.

“Change doesn't happen by itself. You have to get behind it, and you have to get motivated to make it happen,” Weis, 42, said. “The Women's March came from the desire for change and has been motivating women to work for change since.”

Weis also is politically active with SEIU Healthcare Pennsylvania, the state's largest union for nurses and other health care workers.

“I have a 21-year-old daughter, and I worry about the world she's grown up in,” Weis said.

Ginny Keim, of Edinboro, has been speaking out against Trump on social media since she marched in Washington three years ago.

“I'm very loud on Facebook, which makes my kids kind of cringe,” Keim, 61, said. “But I feel really strongly that I can't remain quiet.”

Keim participated in the Women's March to make another kind of statement, she said.

“I felt like I needed to give voice to my feelings, mostly about Trump's character, including his treatment of women,” Keim said.

Keim was active with the Barack Obama campaign and plans to campaign for Trump's opponent this coming fall.

“Sometimes I want to just throw up my hands because what's happening in this country is so depressing,” the former teacher said. “But I realize that's giving in and that I need to take action.”

