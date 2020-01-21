GREENCASTLE – The Greencastle-Antrim School Board accepted the resignation of the district superintendent at last week's meeting and was scheduled to meet this week with representatives of the Pennsylvania School Boards Association to talk about finding a replacement.

Dr. Kendra Trail, who joined the district in May 2017, is resigning effective June 30 to become assistant executive director of Lincoln Intermediate Unit No. 12.

"Dr. Trail, you have made a huge impact on this district ... I wish you weren't going anywhere," Tracy Baer, school board president, said before the 9-0 vote on a long list of personnel items, including Trail's resignation.

After the meeting, Baer said PSBA will help the board define what it wants in the next superintendent, decide how to move forward and advertise for the position.

"PSBA was great in helping us last time," Baer said.

The board has some time since Trail is staying on until the end of June.

"We have time to make sure we get the best candidate," Baer said.

Baer said her goal would be to have a new superintendent on board before Trail leaves, but added the board will take as long as necessary to get the right person.

The district's last superintendent search included some stumbling blocks before Trail was hired to follow in the footsteps of Dr. C. Gregory Hoover, whose resignation was effective June 30, 2016.

A replacement tapped to start in July 2016 bowed out rather than relocate and second candidate withdrew early in 2017 after failing to come to agreement with the board about contract issues.

Trail was hired in March 2017 after being suggested by Jolinda "J.C." Wilson, the district's chief financial officer at the time, who also served as acting superintendent during the search. The two had both previously worked at schools in Fulton County.

