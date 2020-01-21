Lawyer William Hathaway cited heavy workload as the reason for the higher court's complaints.

A lawyer who has faced repeated rebukes from a state appeals court in recent months will continue to handle criminal appeals under a contract with Erie County.

Court officials said they decided to extend the contract after discussing the state Superior Court's reprimands with the lawyer, William Hathaway, who attributed the problem to a heavy workload.

The issue first arose after a three-judge panel on the state Superior Court ruled in the fall that Hathaway had submitted briefs so inadequate that he had failed to properly represent his clients in two cases.

The panel returned the cases to Erie County Court for assignment to a new lawyer and ordered that Hathaway not be compensated for his work on the appeals.

Similar admonishments followed in two additional cases, including one involving a woman convicted of murder.

Hathaway told the Erie Times-News that the problem stemmed from a particularly busy period when he had to handle 13 briefs in a two-month period in 2019.

“I just have to manage my workload,” he said. “It has slowed up somewhat, so I've been able to catch up.”

Hathaway said he has submitted more than 600 briefs during the decades he has held the contract to handle appeals under the state's Post Conviction Relief Act, which gives defendants another opportunity to appeal on limited grounds.

“I feel I've had an unblemished record for 30 years up until this point,” he said.

The county pays Hathaway a flat fee of $2,300 per month to handle PCRAs for indigent defendants, Erie County Court Administrator Bob Catalde said previously. His contract has been renewed for 2020, Catalde said.

“We think that the one period of time that he was overworked was an anomaly and contributed to the issue,” Catalde said. “Typically he has not complained about the workload.”

Catalde spoke with Hathaway after the Superior Court raised concerns about Hathaway's representation in the murder case earlier this month.

Erie County President Judge John J. Trucilla and Judge John J. Mead, the administrative judge of the county's trial division, also met and discussed the issue “at length,” Catalde said.

“In our review of his contract annually, the input of the other judges that deal with him most directly has been very positive,” Trucilla said. “We want to make sure there's not a pattern here.”

Trucilla said Hathaway assured that the problem was confined to a busy period of time and would not continue.

“We were satisfied with his response, but going forward, he knows it will be under our watchful eye,” Trucilla said.

Catalde said the county will follow the Superior Court's directions in cases where the appeals court called for a new lawyer to be assigned to appeals Hathaway was handling.

The most recent case involves 23-year-old Teonia Kimbro, who is serving 30 to 60 years in state prison for her guilty plea on charges of third-degree murder and burglary in the death of 58-year-old Sherry A. Lyons at Lyons' East 27th Street home in June 2015.

A three-judge panel of the Superior Court ruled on Jan. 3 that Hathaway had incorrectly concluded that Kimbro filed her PCRA petition late when he submitted a letter stating that the case had no merit, also known as a Turner/Finley brief. In fact, the court wrote, her petition was filed on time.

“The lack of detail, inaccurate recitation of the record, and summary conclusion are not acceptable in any Turner/Finley brief,” Judge Maria McLaughlin wrote on behalf of the Superior Court panel.

“We find them even more troubling in this case because we conclude that Kimbro's petition is a timely PCRA petition,” McLaughlin wrote.

The Superior Court panel's six-page opinion calls for Kimbro to receive a new lawyer.

In the other three cases, which also relate to criminal convictions, the Superior Court panels decided they could not consider the merits of the appeals because Hathaway's briefs contained so little information.

“Appellant's patently defective brief submitted to this court deprives us of any meaningful basis for which to review any of Appellant's claims,” Judge Mary P. Murray, who authored all three opinions, wrote in September.

The briefs, Murray wrote, failed to cite legal authority or make references to the case record in support of Hathaway's arguments.

Hathaway said he does not expect there to be concerns about his handling of cases in the future.

“I've definitely been attentive to all the problems,” he said.

Madeleine O'Neill can be reached at 870-1728 or by email. Follow her on Twitter at www.twitter.com/ETNoneill.