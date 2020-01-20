Real estate transactions provided by RealSTATs: 412-381-3880, www.RealSTATs.net.

Aleppo Twp.

McCoy Place Road, Louis John Trapizona to Morris Liao, $90,000.

812 Sewickley Heights Drive, Kathleen Moss trustee to Glenn and Jodi Buchan, $190,000.

Coraopolis

719 Riverview Ave., Beth Solt to BR4 LLC, $30,000.

Crescent Twp.

Unknown Address, JRZ Enterprises LLC to Shirley Jean LaRocca, $111,802.

1036 Crest Drive, Debra Croke to David and Chelsey Ettiene, $115,500.

Findlay Twp.

509 Belgian Ct, Maronda Homes Inc. to Peter and Christina Steele, $320,363.

171 Craig St., Maronda Homes Inc. to Daniel Joseph and Amber Brown, $283,450.

140 Westbrooke Ln, Kelsey Armahizer to Kathryn Grace Cuervo, $173,000.

Leet Twp.

119 Colonial Drive, Linda Neely to Jitty Mebius, $255,000.

Moon Twp.

1643 Broadhead Road, Brian Burgunder to Tyler Carson and Samantha McCoy, $125,000.

203 E Crestridge Drive, Diane Rajm to Michael Figueredo and Samantha Luther, $171,000.

242 Glenmore Drive, Auscore LLC to Jeffrey and Brittany Maurizi, $263,000.

118 Heldon Drive, Brett Dorey to Michael Paxton and Emily Bowen Hughes, $332,000.

227 Lakeview Drive, Mary Cindrich to Thomas and Lisa Burlas, $875,000.

203 Lytton Road, Janet Criste to John Harvey and Dana Pass, $235,000.

123 Valentine Drive, Luke Hingson to Matthew and Kaccey Gubba, $395,000.

133 Wallridge Drive, Jonathan Wright to Patrick Jennings Jr. and Mary Jo Jennings, $199,500.

1065 Whispering Woods Drive, Brian Goncar to Colby Hawkey and Brittney Babich, $291,000.

Neville Twp.

129 First St., US Bank NA trustee to Timothy DeLuigi, $47,250.

7005 Vivianna St., SPM Group Business Trust to Carmine Petrillo, $45,000.

North Fayette Twp.

2000 Casteel Drive, Estate of Rosemary Sullivan to ZAM 2 Casteel LLC, $7,000,000.

303 Compass Ct, David Bradley to David and Rhaslyn McGhee, $283,000.

115 Derby Ln, NVR Inc. to Jose Marco Vergara and Kristine Miranda Calaquian, $382,135.

313 Dupont Drive, Courtyards at the Preserves LLC to Donald Wayne and Betty Rimbey, $430,630.

318 Dupont Drive, Courtyards at the Preserves LLC to Nelson Winter and Elizabeth Sebastian, $431,031.

295 N Branch Road, Estate of Virginia Zang to Kevin Ferry, $200,000.

118 Persian Drive, Estate of Nicholas Karlovich to Michael Englert and Brittany Cozzo, $129,000.

303 Regent Ct, Maronda Homes Inc. to Bryan and Lori Kocher, $568,912.

160 Saddle Ridge Drive, NVR Inc. to Manning James and Louise Gianni Crowley, $515,235.

8015 Steubenville Pike, Samalex Trust to Agree Shelf PA LLC, $1,789,292.

Robinson Twp.

164 Cole Drive, NVR Inc. to Jennifer Megan DeBertrand, $311,719.

166 Cole Drive, NVR Inc. to Kristofer Sens and Aurora Vilasenor Briviesca, $336,047.

168 Cole Drive, NVR Inc. to Monica Zyra, $294,799.

170 Cole Drive, NVR Inc. to Kenneth Rosengarten Jr. and Evelyn Rosengarten, $339,445.

513 Conley Drive, Kathleen Sokac to Daniel Sokac and Victoria Brandyberry, $1 (state deed transfer stamps indicate a value of $59,508).

45 Eichelberger Drive, Estate of Helen Rose to Nick Gabriel D'Amico, $180,000.

567 Thorncliffe Drive, Estate of Chester Joseph Amatangelo to James and Kathleen Kownacki, $184,900.

Sewickley Hills

145 Fern Hollow Road, James Porter Edson Jr. to John Comerci Jr. and Susan Comerci, $1,200,000.

188 Sweetwater Drive, Justin Chenetski to Graebel Relocation Services Worldwide In, $540,000.

188 Sweetwater Drive, Graebel Relocation Services Worldwide In to Joshua and Jennifer Gould, $540,000.