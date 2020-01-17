New year offers endless possibilities.

“My Lord knows the way through the wilderness. ... All I’ve got to do is follow!”

The words to that hymn are ringing through my heart as I write today and as we are facing a new year. It is exciting to think about what is in store for us and the experiences we will have in the year 2020.

As I pondered that, I thought about how we often look into a new year with all of our hopes and dreams in mind. We often think about all of the things we want to accomplish, places we want to go, people we want to see. In many ways, it is exciting to think about the days ahead and all that we will be able to do and experience. The sky is the limit!

For some, though, quite the contrary might be true. As they think about the upcoming year, they do so with some fear and trembling. Maybe they are having trouble in various relationships with other people. They might be experiencing serious financial or health issues. They may have difficulties dealing with anxiety, discouragement or depression and may have a great fear or doubt of what the new year holds for them.

Whatever the situation or circumstance in our lives, when it comes to facing a new day, we cannot really be certain what it holds for us. As we look back to 2019, I am quite sure that all of us had things happen to us. Circumstances arose. Things were said or done that we did not expect, either good or bad. What did we do? How do we handle those things?

Folks, I am so thankful for the assurance we have that, no matter what, the Lord is with those who will love and trust him.

The words in the book of Isaiah 41:10 stand out to me: “So do not fear, for I am with you; do not be dismayed, for I am your God. I will strengthen you and help you; I will uphold you with my righteous right hand.”

And again in the New Testament in Matthew 28: 18-20, we find Jesus giving the promise to “be with us to the end of the age!”

So, as we look to 2020, let’s look forward with a sense of joy and assurance that, no matter what, he is with us and will see us through.

The Rev. Phil Conklin is pastor of the First Church of God in Franklin Township. This message is brought in cooperation with the Ellwood City Ministerium.