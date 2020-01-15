With Erie Coke mum, former Tonawanda Coke site offers a precedent.

The sudden closure of the Erie Coke plant left a coal-blackened scar on Erie's east bayfront and many questions about what could come next.

Less than a month after the plant's shutdown, what should the community expect from the impending cleanup and beyond?

Erie can look about 80 miles northeast, to the town of Tonawanda, New York, near Buffalo, for something like precedent.

Tonawanda Coke, Erie Coke's sister plant, closed in October 2018 after years of serious, and even criminal, environmental problems. A developer is now working to remediate the site and hopes to transform it into a computer data center.

The Tonawanda plant's downfall, and the actions that followed, offer the closest available comparison to the current situation at Erie Coke — one that could offer some clues about what to expect in the future.

Erie Coke Corp. has given no indication about its long-term plans for the plant, which it shuttered unexpectedly on Dec. 19. The plant's closure left nearly 150 people out of work.

Ed Nesselbeck, the company's environmental director, told the Erie Times-News he is no longer with Erie Coke.

Nesselbeck, who was hired in March, had also served as a spokesperson for the company. With his departure, Erie Coke returned to its former practice of not having officials respond to requests for comment from the media.

A person who answered the phone at Erie Coke this week said no one was available to talk about the future of the site.

Much like the shutdown of Erie Coke, Tonawanda Coke's closure came suddenly, and in the midst of a legal fight to keep the plant on the Niagara River open despite the objections of environmental regulators.

Both companies were formerly run by J.D. Crane, who died in 2014. His grandson, Paul Saffrin, took over as CEO.

Before it shut down in October 2018, Tonawanda Coke Corp. had for years been facing legal troubles, and a lengthy awareness campaign by community activists worried about pollution and health risks.

In 2013, a jury in U.S. District Court in Buffalo convicted Tonawanda Coke of 14 criminal charges, including over toxic pollutant emissions and improper handling of hazardous sludge.

The plant's environmental manager, Mark Kamholz, who had also been the longtime environmental leader at the Erie Coke plant, was also convicted of hiding issues from an inspector and sentenced to a year in prison.

A federal judge fined Tonawanda Coke $12.5 million and ordered the company to pay another $12.2 million for two studies on the effects of its pollution.

In September 2018, after a spiraling series of problems at the Tonawanda Coke plant, including the collapse of a waste-heat tunnel, a federal judge found that the company had violated its probation.

A month later, Tonawanda Coke shut down and filed for bankruptcy.

According to the Buffalo News, a lawyer representing Tonawanda Coke wrote in court documents that dire financial issues had crippled the company.

“Tonawanda Coke Corp. fought vigorously against attempts to shut down and only made this decision when it became clear that it could not continue to pay for the repairs, expenses associated with the government actions and its employees to keep working,” the lawyer wrote, according to the Buffalo News.

As a result of the bankruptcy, the Tonawanda Coke site was put up for sale under a judge's supervision.

In September, after a public auction drew no interest, Jon M. Williams, the CEO of the Buffalo-based Ontario Specialty Contracting, bought the site with plans to develop it into a computer data center.

The company specializes in environmental remediation, according to its website. Williams told the Buffalo News he planned to seek a brownfield designation — a New York state program that provides tax incentives for private-sector remediation and development of contaminated sites. Pennsylvania has a similar program for handling brownfield sites.

Attempts to reach Williams for this story were not successful.

His application for a brownfield designation is still pending, according to the New York Department of Environmental Conservation's website.

The cleanup would include the removal of all coke-manufacturing structures so the site can be redeveloped quickly.

“If accepted into the program, DEC is committed to providing rigorous oversight of the thorough investigation and cleanup of contamination at the former Tonawanda Coke property and ensuring that the community is kept informed about actions taken at the site,” T.J. Pignataro, a DEC spokesman, said in an email.

Jackie James founded Citizen Science Community Resources, a grassroots organization that highlighted the effects of Tonawanda Coke's pollution in the surrounding community.

In an interview with the Erie Times-News, she said her organization supports a brownfield designation for the former Tonawanda Coke site. The brownfield program, she said, offered a quicker alternative to the federal Superfund program for site cleanup.

“It's not perfect, because the taxpayers fund the brownfield program as well,” James said. “The ideal situation would have been to have Tonawanda Coke pay for its own cleanup.”

In Pennsylvania, brownfields can be cleaned up through the state's Land Recycling Program, also known as Act 2. The program provides cleanup standards based on the property's future use.

“A property used for industrial development need not be as clean as a residential site,” said Tom Decker, the community relations coordinator for the DEP's Northwest Regional Office.

The Land Recycling Program also offers liability relief for future owners who might otherwise hesitate to take on a site in need of cleanup, standardized time limits for the cleanup and financial assistance, such as grants and low-interest loans for remediation.

The financial assistance programs are available to people who did not cause the contamination at the site, he said.

“The City of Erie and Erie County contain a number of former industrial sites that have been redeveloped under the Land Recycling Act,” Decker said. “This is an available option for Erie Coke or any entity wishing to acquire and clean up the site.”

Madeleine O'Neill can be reached at 870-1728 or by email. Follow her on Twitter at www.twitter.com/ETNoneill.