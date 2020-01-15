State Rep. Aaron Bernstine’s bill expanding the Sunshine Act passed the House and now goes to the Senate for consideration.

State Rep. Aaron Bernstine’s bill requiring public bodies to post agendas at least 24 hours before meetings start unanimously passed the state House on Tuesday.

House Bill 1069, introduced by Bernstine, R-10, New Beaver, in April 2019, amends the state’s Sunshine Act by implementing the requirement that would cover local governments, county commissioners and school boards.

“I believe that we understand the intent and importance of the Sunshine Act in maintaining and enhancing the transparency of government decision-making and to allow Pennsylvanians to participate in their government,” Bernstine said in a statement released Wednesday. “Unfortunately, there are instances in which this important law is not used as intended.”

In one of two Twitter posts about the bill, Erik Arneson, the executive director of Pennsylvania’s Office of Open Records, congratulated Bernstine on the bill’s passage, saying it “will significantly strengthen the #SunshineAct.”

Thrilled to see the PA House unanimously pass HB1069, which will make significant improvements to the #SunshineAct by requiring agencies to post agendas (online, if the agency has a website) 24 hours before a meeting. https://t.co/ZOMcIjroRJ

— Erik Arneson (@ErikOpenRecords) January 14, 2020

Government bodies would have to post agendas on their websites and at the site of the meeting, as well as make copies available to people attending the meeting. The agenda would have to include meeting matters to be debated or voted on.

Boards would not be allowed to take action on items not included on the agenda unless it was considered an emergency. An exception was made to allow boards to take action on an issue if it is considered an emergency “involving a clear and present danger to life or property.”

Currently, government bodies are required to only give notice of meetings, but not offer itemized agendas.

Also, if an issue arises during a meeting that was not included on an agenda, boards could refer it to staff for review, or take action if it does require spending taxpayer funds.

“This is a good government bill that would provide more transparency to the citizens of the commonwealth,” said Bernstine. “It will ensure that those who vote to add an action item to the agenda at the last moment will be held accountable to the public. In today’s hectic, fast-paced world, it is important that we give our constituents the tools they need to participate in government in a meaningful way.”

Bernstine picked up the mantle of the legislation from former GOP state Rep. Jim Christiana of Brighton Township, who tried unsuccessfully to get the same bill passed multiple times. Christiana did not seek re-election in 2018 after 10 years in the House.

The bill now goes to the Senate for consideration.