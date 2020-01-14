Winter on Presque Isle can be beautiful. Some people love winter and other love to stay inside in winter. Yet, being on the park in winter allows us to see God's paintbrush at work. The silent scenes of winter on the park can become your perfect Christmas cards for next year. Take some time this winter and come out to Presque Isle and enjoy our local treasure.

Winter can be either a delight or pure distress to most people in this area. Many people have been waiting for December 21 and the "Winter Solstice" to arrive with great eagerness. Winter Solstice is, of course, the day when we have the longest darkness here in the northern hemisphere. It also means that we also greet the official arrival of the winter season.

When I was looking up the word solstice and what it means and where it comes from, I found that it is from the Latin words for "sun" and "to stand still." Here in the Northern Hemisphere, as the summer and fall advance toward the winter season, the points on the horizon where the sun rises and sets progress further southward each day. On the winter solstice, the sun's path can appear to stand still. This is somewhat true; however, it is just beginning to change its direction at that time, and it does so slowly.

Winter loving people can't wait for the season with its colder weather, snow, skiing, or just curling up by the fireplace with a hot drink. For me, it can mean noticing the quiet, peaceful silence when I get to walk through the woods of Presque Isle. The inland trails of the park radiate a muffled kind of quiet that reduces the stresses of the day. This winter and last, the summer and fall highwaters on Presque Isle make some of the trails difficult to walk.

Many other people dislike the storms, frigid temperatures, and slick driving that the season always brings. I, to a certain extent, fall into this camp when it means shoveling or snow blowing and dealing with some of the dreadful unplowed roads. When the dark and stormy days periodically arrive, I find they sometimes give me a valid justification to curl-up with a book, work on my next book, or hibernate like a bear. Too many days, I chose the third.

I do enjoy seeing God's airbrush at work when the first real snowstorm begins to cover the park's imperfections with a flawless white veil of soft snow. The many off-the-lake snowstorms can give the starkness of bare trees beautiful form and make Presque Isle look like a fairy-land palace. Add to this the beauty of a light and fluffy snow cover on the many pines on the park, and a winter wonderland is born. It is, at times, a paradise in black and white.

In my opinion, there is little in the world more beautiful than the forests of the park when they are dressed in the fresh light and wet first snow of the season. It seems that these early snows have a special quality that allows them to cling to every blade of grass, every cattail or reed, and even to the smallest of twigs on the bushes and trees of the park. All are clad in a coat of dazzling ice and snow. This produces a wonderful and beautiful scene that can make a beautiful homemade Christmas card. This New Years' day was one of those special winter days.

With the coming of the snow, the earth begins to turn hard, and the waterways of the park and the Presque Isle Bay begin to freeze and take on a white/blue color. As the temperatures drop and hold below 30 degrees for weeks at a time, ice dunes will begin to form on the Lake Erie side of the park. Of course, these dunes are beautiful to look to at, yet their real beauty is that they protect Presque Isle from the ravages of a stormy Lake Erie. Just a quick safety note, the ice dunes are NEVER SAFE to climb or walk on. They are hollow, and you could fall through and get trapped. Please look but stay off the dunes.

There are many owls on Presque Isle, and this is the time of year you might begin to hear the familiar call of the Great Horned Owl. They are also known as hoot owls because of their deep tone hood hoo hoo HOO HOO. Now, if you do hear this, the owl can be quite far away because, on a quiet day or night, their call can carry a mile or so. When anytime in January, the male and the female begin calling to each other. This is the beginning of the mating season. With this coming of mid-winter, their courtship begins.

It is usually mid-January when the Great Horned Owls begins nesting. They have the habit of hijacking the old nests of hawks, crows, and sometimes herons or even squirrels who have built their nests high in a tall tree. They are notoriously bad housekeepers, and many times their old nests are too full of old bones and debris to reuse. The basic reason for this is that the two or three owlets must eat their weight in mice and other small creatures each day to survive. By the time the owlets are large enough to leave the nest, it is usually too full of junk like bones and other trash for them to stay anyway.

Over the last few years, a few of the great north’s Snowy Owls have made Presque Isle their winter home. It looks like this year they are very unlikely to visit us. I must admit they are a beautiful bird, and I will miss them.

Five years ago, I was fortunate enough to participate in the capture and banding of two Snowy’s at the Tom Ridge Environmental Center on cold Sunday evening. I found, to my surprise, they are wonderful meek and mild creatures. I held one, like a baby, for over 20 minutes as we banded and attached radio locators onto them.

Winter on Presque Isle can be special. Over the next two months, I will be featuring a few more articles about the "Winter World" on the Park. Until then:

See you on the Park!!

Gene Ware is a published author of 9 books and is on the board of the Presque Isle Light Station, and past Chairman of the board of the Tom Ridge Center Foundation, and the Presque Isle Partnership. He is also a goerie.com contributing writer. If you have questions or comments, send them to ware906@gmail.com.