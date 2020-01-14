Something NEW to enjoy today. I’ve often been asked about the little graveyard on the edge of the South Mountain Golf Course grounds. Here’s part of the story:

Monahan Clan’s Romantic Lore Thrills Focht - Written by Congressman Benjamin K. Focht -

In Washington one meets oftimes with strange occurrences, some of which lead to interesting events. Some time ago I was seated at a table in the house restaurant when a gentleman came in, whom I knew to be a member of congress, but had never met. He took a seat at the opposite side of the table from where I sat and we entered into a conversation such as strangers usually indulge in. We each knew the other to be members of congress, and as we both sat upon the Republican side of the chamber, each knew the other was a member of the G.O.P.

There is always more or less of a community feeling between members of the same party in the house, and one of the first questions I asked the stranger was, ‘Where are you from?’. He replied, ‘I am from Wisconsin and my name is James G. Monahan.’ Then in turn he asked me the same question, and I told him I was from Pennsylvania and gave him my name. He informed me that he had met several members from Pennsylvania and was anxious to meet the member who represented the Franklin County district, as that was the county in which his father was born in 1822. I was glad to inform him that I had the honor to represent the district in Pennsylvania of which Franklin county is an integral part. I quickly found Mr. Monahan to be most interesting and scholarly.

Thereupon he proceeded to tell of some of his family history. He said his grandfather, John Monahan, came to Pennsylvania from Ireland when a boy, in 1798, and secured a tract of land on South Mountain, near what is now known as Mont Alto, then called Funkstown; that his grandfather’s farm lay between Mt. Alto and Caledonia; that his grandfather had married a girl by the name of Elizabeth Stitt, she being a daughter of William Stitt and a niece of John Stoops; that both his great-grandfather, William Stitt, and great-uncle, John Stoops, had enlisted in a local company raised in Franklin County before the beginning of the Revolutionary war, and each had served during that conflict, both spending the winter with Washington’s forces at Valley Forge; that his great-grandfather came through the war unscathed, but his great-uncle, John Stoops, had lost a leg at the battle of Brandywine.

After the marriage of his grandfather, John Monahan, to Elizabeth Stitt, her father, William Stitt, and his wife, and his great-uncle John Stoops, made their home with his grandfather, John Monahan, and there all three died and were buried on the Monahan farm. He said the Monahan family had left their home on South Mountain in 1839, going by the Baltimore-Pittsburgh turnpike to Pittsburgh. From there they took a boat and went down the Ohio to Louisville, Ky., where they stayed one year, looking after and taking care of property that belonged to the Hughes estate; Mr. Hughes at that time was running an iron mill at or near Mt. Alto. The following year they moved to Indiana, where they remained one year. The next year they crossed into Illinois, and remained in that state for one year, and in 1842 moved into what was later known as Lafayette county, Wisconsin, it being known at that time as the ‘Lead Regions’.

There were five sons and three daughters in the family of John Monahan. One of the sons died in Indiana, but the remainder of the family arrived in Wisconsin, and there permanently settled. In 1846 his grandmother, Elizabeth Stitt Monahan, died in the month of March, and in the following October his grandfather, John Monahan, had a stroke of apoplexy, from the effects of which he died. The family all married and settled in homes in the immediate neighborhood, where they lived for many years, but the spirit of wanderlust, which had called them from ‘Snowy Mountain’ toward the land of the sunset, began again to tug at their heart strings, and three of the brothers, William, John and Robert, all moved with their families to Nebraska, where one by one they crossed the great divide of life. William, the oldest of the family, died about fifteen years ago, aged 95 years.

The father of Congressman Monahan, whose name was Joseph, remained in Wisconsin, and was called to the higher life about 30 years ago. In 1883, Congressman Monahan, then a young man, with his father, visited the old home, where they remained for about ten days at Chambersburg and vicinity, the guests of Honorable John Sweney, well and favorably known to the people of Franklin County. He informed me that between Mr. Sweney and his father there had sprung up a warm boyhood affection which lasted through life; that it was his father’s practice on one Sunday to write a letter to Mr. Sweney, which was answered by Mr. Sweney on the following Sunday, so as a rule these two men kept in constant touch with each other for nearly fifty years.

When I met Congressman Monahan, he, with his wife, had just returned from a visit at the home of Mr. Sweney, and together they had gone over the old Monahan farm, where the state of Pennsylvania has now in process of construction one of the finest tubercular sanatoriums in the nation; the old Monahan farm being less than a quarter of a mile from some of the buildings of that institution. One act of the state particularly impressed Mr. Monahan and that was, on the spot where his ancestors lie buried the state had left undisturbed the graves and the small grove which surrounds them, and had erected a marker showing that soldiers of the Revolution were buried there.

