Ferris Kelly has fashioned a “kicking machine” and other contraptions to enrich the experience of students in his adapted physical education class at Joseph Ferderbar Elementary School in Lower Southampton.

Neshaminy School District health and physical education teacher Ferris Kelly has a knack for do-it-yourself projects a lot of people like to call being “handy.”

In recent years he’s redone his own kitchen and bathroom and undertaken other projects that have saved a lot on contractor bills.

But Kelly has discovered his hands-on skills also have considerable benefit at his full-time job, and has taken it on himself to make devices from simple household materials that have enriched the experiences of students with physical disabilities in his adapted physical education class at Joseph Ferderbar Elementary School in Lower Southampton.

“It’s just looking at what kids need and adapting a curriculum and equipment to make them as successful as possible,” said Kelly during a recent class at the school.

“It’s a lot like the DIY projects at home. It’s problem solving to make things work, and it’s a lot of fun. I always have fun doing it.”

Kelly’s “kicking machine” made from PVC pipe and other household materials involves a student pulling on a string with their arms or legs. When pulled the right way, the string releases a sneaker on the end of a pipe which comes down and kicks a ball, hopefully into a nearby goal.

A similar device fashioned with some metal stands, clothes line, a clothespin and large beach ball has a student tugging on a line attached to the clothespin. When performed correctly, the clothespin will release the beach ball on a long ride down the line to the delight of students and teachers in the class.

Seeing their actions rewarded with fun reactions can make a big difference in the lives of the students, said Kelly, who first started using the devices while working at Prince George’s County Public Schools in Maryland before being hired by Neshaminy last year.

In addition to Ferderbar, he also teaches one fifth-grade class a day at the adjacent Poquessing Middle School.

“We started with these devices in September and the kids have done so much with them since then,” Kelly said. “They feel the adults’ reaction to their actions. That’s definitely a motivator and helps them improve the strengths they have.”

Federbar Principal Andre Modica is among many at the school impressed with the impact Kelly has had.

“He’s been great,” Modica said. “I know he gets some of his ideas from Twitter and places like that, and he just takes them and runs with them. The activities he provides for these students are phenomenal.”

Watching students progress is its own reward, Kelly said.

“It’s all about improvement, whatever they can do to improve is great,” he said. “The kids are having fun and I’m having fun. I absolutely get a lot of satisfaction out of that.

“When a student has success using one of the devices I created it makes me feel great. Knowing that I was able to customize a piece of equipment that gives a student more opportunities for inclusion and overall success is a thrilling experience.”

A video of Kelly’s class made by Neshaminy staff member Chris Stanley can be viewed on the district’s Facebook page, facebook.com/neshaminysd/.