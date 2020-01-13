Tower Gate Associates wants to build an affordable housing complex adjacent to Crystal Lake Park in Mansfield. Residents are concerned that it will hurt the environment.

MANSFIELD TOWNSHIP — A proposal for a 560-unit housing complex, which would include 96 affordable units, is being met with opposition by township residents who live near the proposed site at Route 130 and Kinkora Road.

The Crafts Creek and Spring Hill Brook Watershed Association is a nonprofit with 40-60 members, all of whom live in Mansfield.

Late last year, the group found out that in August 2018 developer Tower Gate Associates filed a builder’s remedy lawsuit against the township for “failing to create reasonable affordable housing opportunities.”

In December, the township and developer reached a settlement agreement to build a 560-unit housing complex, with 96 units set aside as affordable, on a 118-acre parcel of land at the intersection of Route 130 and Kinkora Road.

Those 96 units would help the township fulfill its 265-unit affordable housing obligation through 2025, according to court documents.

The Watershed Association took issue with the new settlement agreement because of its location, not because it’s an affordable housing project, said Frank Pinto, a Mansfield resident and association leader.

The parcel of land that Tower Gate owns is adjacent to Crystal Lake Park, which is part of the Burlington County park system and home to a variety of rare, threatened and endangered species, including bald eagles and wood turtles, said Pinto.

Right now the parcel, like the park, is “all wilderness,” said Debbie Pinto, Frank’s wife and fellow association member. Since the parcel is an extension of the park, the rare, threatened and endangered species utilize it as part of their natural habitat, and paving over it would destroy a large portion of this habitat, Pinto added.

“We understand the municipality has affordable housing obligations, and we do not object to affordable housing,” said Frank Pinto. “We object to the location.”

“It will destroy an environmentally sensitive area that we’ll never get back,” added Debbie Pinto.

Frank Pinto admitted that he can’t draw a straight line from bald eagles and wood turtles to clean air and water, but he knows they are connected, and that’s why it’s important to preserve this habitat at the intersection.

“Everything is connected to everything else,” Pinto said. “It’s an ecosystem.”

On Thursday night, 40 members of the group and other residents took their concerns to the township committee meeting. One woman held up a sign that read, “Save Crystal Lake Park Wildlife.”

Six different residents spoke during public comment. “I’m not a lawyer. I’m not a politician. But I am an environmentalist, and we need to protect the trees and the endangered species,” said one man, who walked off to a round of applause from the audience.

But while they made their stance clear, the residents may have been protesting to the wrong officials. As the committee members explained Thursday night, there were two factors that rendered them relatively powerless.

One, they were sued in the builder’s remedy lawsuit. And two, Tower Gate owns the property. The lawsuit forced the township to work with Tower Gate to come up with a plan, and the developer wanted to build on the site it already owned, according to officials.

Despite the settlement agreement, though, Tower Gate is far from receiving final approval for the project, according to township Committeeman Michael H. Magee.

The township planning board still needs to review Tower Gate’s application, a process that will include an environmental review, said Magee.

Also, Mansfield will hire a specialist to examine the parcel and identify and flag any wetlands. The specialist will then submit a report to the state Department of Environmental Protection, which will review the report.

If wetlands are identified, “it would certainly limit the areas they (Tower Gate) could build in,” Magee said.

“The builder’s remedy lawsuit allowed for the possibility of more dense development on this spot,” he added. “But the developer doesn’t have any approvals from the planning board or from any outside agencies they’ll be required to go in front of, and I have no idea if they’ll get them.”

The residents, though, don’t want to depend on the DEP. That’s why they are proposing their own solution: build the housing complex in Columbus, the unincorporated community in the central, more developed area of the township.

They want the township to implement a Transfer of Development Rights, or TDR, program.

A TDR program is when a developer buys the development rights to parcels of land in a township’s designated “sending district” and transfers those rights to a “receiving district.” The idea is usually to increase the density of a development project in the receiving area.

New Jersey towns, including nearby Chesterfield, have used a TDR program to influence developers to build in town centers, instead of in the outer, more rural areas.

This type of development plan is more environmentally friendly because it preserves open space, natural habitats and various plant and animal species, according to Debbie Pinto.

“All our municipal and county planning documents have said we’re going to keep these areas rural and concentrate development in the town center,” Frank Pinto said, referring to planning documents going back to 2008. “At some point in the last year or two the township committee decided to cancel these plans.”

But the township says it has already looked at the option.

“There were a number of studies and reports performed relative to the feasibility of TDR,” Magee said. “And we determined that it wasn’t going to work.”

To implement a TDR program, Mansfield would have to create half acre lots in Columbus, though Magee wasn’t exactly sure how many.

He said that was not feasible since there is no sewer system. There are only two sewer systems in Mansfield, and both service private housing developments and are privately owned.

“They build a plant large enough to handle just their own developments. There’s no sewer in town,” Magee said. “Mansfield has no ability to create enough half acre lots without a sewer.”

Once the township realized that, “it was clear the TDR proposal was not going to go very far,” Magee said.

The residents also plan to challenge the township’s affordable housing settlement, which is up for a fairness hearing in Superior Court in February.

“Any interested party” may appear and offer comments and objections at the hearing, according to court documents. But an “interested party” must first file these comments and objections with the court by Jan. 24.

Frank Pinto and his fellow Watershed members are not confident in the court to consider their environmental concerns, but they are still planning on attending the hearing.

“The court only takes affordable housing obligations into account at these hearings, but we’ll speak our objections, make them known and hope for the best,” he said.

Pinto and others said it’s worth the fight.

“If we continually sacrifice our environment for development, at some point we’ll be at a point of no return,” he said. “We have to turn the tide and this is our little stand toward that issue.”