“It’s something that has to be addressed, said James Holderfield, national secretary for the Fraternal Order of Police. ”We can’t stick our head in the sand and hope that it’s going to go away.”





When the Eagles won the 2018 Super Bowl, Philadelphians took to Twitter to celebrate.

So did 129 robots who “disseminated messages conveying fear” of riots.

Shortly after the Eagles's 41-33 win against the New England Patriots, the bots tweeted: “Philadelphia police looking for help identifying rioters. I know two of them!”

According to a study published this month in the journal Information Processing & Management, researchers from the Vienna University of Economics and Business found that Twitter bots — non-human, programmed accounts — appeared designed to feed off the most extreme of social media content, perhaps to generate the greatest response.

Perhaps more disturbing than the riot reports, the bots propagated a stomach-churning post about a Philadelphia man who was so excited about the Super Bowl that he consumed animal feces. “I’m embarrassed to see a video of a man in Philly eating horse defecation (yes, for real) and a crowd of people cheer,” reads the post, which currently has more than 682 retweets and more than 1,700 likes on Twitter.

In reality, Philadelphia police said they arrested just three people during post-Super Bowl victory celebrations, which law enforcement described as largely peaceful.

Yet, in a real emergency, social media could amplify a message that was extreme, however untrue. And, that has law enforcement officials very concerned.

“This is a national issue right now,” said Jimmy Holderfield, national secretary for the Fraternal Order of Police. “It’s something that has to be addressed. We can’t stick our head in the sand and hope that it’s going to go away.”

At the police department in Burlington City, New Jersey, officers are now assigned to constantly monitor social media and efforts are made to “get something out every 15 minutes” after an incident, said police Chief John Fine.

Officers, for example, first became alarmed by false reports trending on social media in April 2018. Officers were responding to reported a stabbing in an apartment building. Police cars were parked outside a nearby gas station, Fine said. “Someone posted online that we had a police-involved shooting at the gas station,” the chief explained.

Things got even worse this November. First, someone posted to social media accounts allegations that cops had shot a 10-year-old child. Later that same day, posts on social media alleged that officers had shot and killed a 20-year-old from the city.

Neither report was true, yet “perception is reality,” Fine said.

At present, law enforcement is still developing strategies to deal with false information posted to the net that threatens public safety.

“We are in the earliest stages of building an app to deal with this,” said Holderfield, a retired member of the Jacksonville, Florida, sheriff’s office. “It’s a continual discussion, and we’ll be moving forward. We are committed to stay on top of Facebook and Twitter.”

In Burlington City, Fine said his department is still “evolving” a strategy to better communicate with the public.

“The need and the drive for information is much greater than it was 15 years ago,” Fine said. “We need to be able to get information out quickly and dispel bad information quickly.”

In some ways, Holderfield likened the police to newspaper journalists.

“Our jobs as police officers and journalists are very similar in that we’re supposed to report the facts and the public is supposed to make judgments,” he said. “We, the police, do no make the laws, but enforce the laws, and it’s becoming more and more dangerous to be a police officer these days.”