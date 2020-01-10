You can meet both Maxine and Bella at the Burlington County Animal Shelter, 35 Academy Drive, Westampton.

Every week in this space, we tell the story of great pets who seek homes. And while every pet deserves a fantastic home, today’s top dog truly deserves the perfect home.

Bella is an adorable pooch who needs a special owner. She is 10 years old and has inoperable mammary tumors, so she needs someone who can offer her hospice care and make sure her final days are full of love and happiness.

Even though her health outlook isn’t the best, Bella is a sweetheart who will put a smile on your face every day. Bella would do best in a home with no other pets. Because of her age and medical condition, her adoption fee has been prepaid by the Friends of the Burlington County Animal Shelter. Are you the angel adopter Bella needs?

Next up is another super friendly chick, Maxine! This stunning girl loves to play and is super friendly. She loves petting and attention and if you come to visit her, she runs to the front of her cage so you have to notice her. Maxine is already spayed and is up to date on vaccines. If a great black cat like Maxine crosses your path, pet her and give her the great life she deserves!

You can meet both Maxine and Bella at the Burlington County Animal Shelter, 35 Academy Drive, Westampton.