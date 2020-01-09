Erie County's Most Wanted fugitives, Jan. 9, 2020.

About Erie County Most Wanted: The Erie Times-News each Thursday publishes information about suspects sought by the Erie County Sheriff's Office. Since the feature began in March 2004, 1,250 suspects have been taken into police custody. Information provided to police will be kept strictly confidential.

Have information?

Call 451-7436.

SHELBY R. HUMES

Born: Sept. 29, 1992.

Description: Humes is 5 feet tall and weighs 120 pounds. She has blond hair and green eyes.

Police say: Humes is wanted by the Erie County Sheriff's Office on a probation violation warrant.

MELISSA KNITTLE

Born: Feb. 3, 1987.

Description: Knittle is 5 feet 3 inches tall and weighs 120 pounds. She has brown hair and hazel eyes.

Police say: Knittle is wanted by the Erie County Sheriff's Office on a probation violation warrant.

Under the U.S. criminal justice system, everyone is presumed innocent. The people featured in Erie County's Most Wanted have not been convicted of the crimes listed above.

More: Search a database of suspects. http://mugshots.goerie.com

Listen: GoErie interviews and podcasts