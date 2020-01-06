Real estate transactions provided by RealSTATs: 412-381-3880, www.RealSTATs.net.

Ellport

116 Homestead Ave., Cory Blinkiewicz to Wayne Mros III, $97,500.

206 Mahony Ave., Creekside Homes LLC to Matthew and Felicia Bosley, $122,000.

Ellwood City

812 Sunset Blvd., Robert Sudano to Edward and Jean Stover, $118,000.

400 Bluff Ave., Kenneth Boring to Julie Casuccio, $12,000.

531 Hazel Ave., Justin Magnifico to Daniel and Jessica Zak, $69,000.

Little Beaver Twp.

Beaver Dam Road, Cindy Bozlinski to Brandon Carr, $108,000.

New Beaver

759 Wampum-New Galilee Road, Keith Edwards to Benjamin Lee and Theresa Edwards, $114,000.

2741 Old Route 18, David Barber to JCM Property Holdings, $93,250.

North Beaver Twp.

Devils Backbone Road, Ryan Cpaglia to Todd and Tarrah Youngblood, $73,500.

1609 Galilee Road, Paul Taylor Jr. to Anthony Punzell Talvest Holding LLC, $77,875.

McClelland Road, Hickory Run Energy LLC to American Transmission System Inc., $1 (state deed transfer stamps indicate a value of $32,625).

Cleland Mill Road, Bruce Marich to Michelle Cieslak, $45,000.

1020 Mt. Air Road, David McBride to Stephanie Rose, $325,000.

Perry Twp.

3405 Grandview Road, Sharon Sayer to Kathleen Maree Pierce, $309,900.

506 Portersville Road, Lynn LeViere to Robert Hines, $90,000.

3634 Grandview Road, Estate of Charles Long Jr. to Tyler Motta, $150,000.

Shenango Twp.

Big Run Creek Road, Derek James Marmo to Linwood and Shayla Ecker, $50,000.

50 Fields Drive, Amy Pidro et al. to Louis Clause Jr. and Janet Clause, $185,000.

56 Links Drive, Jamie Widdowfield to Dean and Alexa Owrey, $130,000.

Woodrow St., Joe Jaklick Jr. to Joseph Rigotti, $1,750.

129 Links Drive, Russell Hannon to John Novak and Kiley Pollio, $122,500.

3006 Old Pittsburgh Road, Rishel Properties LLC to James Gierlach Jr., $72,000.

Slippery Rock Twp.

3820 Frew Mill Road, Steve Robert Ross to Kyle and Michelle Texter, $158,000.

4198 Frewmill Road, Estate of David Cornelius to John Theis, $269,900.

US 422, MAP Investments LLC to Harmony Investment Holdings LLC, $100,000.

Taylor Twp.

1235 12th St., Ronald Golba to Cindy Cornelius, $96,750.

Wayne Twp.

209 Henry St., Jerold Mt. to Fannie Mae, $2,794.

1409 Wampum Road, Lisa Kirchel to Courtney Bennett, $49,105.

Linden Ave., Estate of Ben Keller to Anthony and Cindy Cancelliere, $15,000.