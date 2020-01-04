The organization will conduct its public business as The Hagen History Center.

The Erie County Historical Society, 356 W. Sixth St., is now officially known as The Hagen History Center.

The organization’s board of directors recently voted to adopt the name change, but the organization will retain Erie County Historical Society as its legal name, Hagen History Center Executive Director George Deutsch said.

The center is named for Erie Insurance Chairman Thomas B. Hagen.

“When the initial building and renovation of the campus took place in 2014 and 2015, because Tom Hagen, in his generosity, gave us the major lead gift, it was decided at the time to name the campus as the Hagen History Center,” Deutsch said. “We also maintained our legal name, so we’ve always kind of had one foot on each side of the fence there.”

Deutsch said a need to update and refresh the organization’s marketing brand and make the center more attractive to younger demographics also spurred the name change.

“We did some informal surveying principally with 70 senior business and marketing students at Penn State Behrend in talking about the difference in names,” Deutsch said. “One of the things we heard from them is historical society or society rang a little archaic to them in that society denoted kind of an older view. It wasn’t speaking to these younger Generation Z or millennials.

“In further conversations I had with a number of people, it does feel that for us to be able to skew a younger demographic – people to visit, people to become interested – something beside historical society was probably in order,” Deutsch said.

Maintaining Erie County Historical Society as the organization’s legal name is something Deutsch said he felt was necessary.

“I’m a historian and I don’t like to break that link to the past completely,” Deutsch said. “There’s a lot of good Erie history behind the Erie County Historical Society and I just felt it would be a good opportunity to retain the name but update the brand. We will be doing our public business as The Hagen History Center, but our legal name will remain the Erie County Historical Society. That name goes back to 1903.”

The Hagen History Center campus has undergone rapid expansion in the past couple of years.

In February, History Center officials unveiled a $2 million, 5,500-square-foot education center, known as the Wood-Morrison House, in honor of its first two owners. The center offers Erie-region school students and teachers educational and training opportunities.

This past fall, construction was completed at the campus on the center’s new two-story, 6,000-square-foot exhibit center located in front of the center’s archives building. That project carried a $2 million price tag. Each floor will showcase 3,000 feet of exhibit space.

History Center officials are preparing to launch another project this year, when crews will break ground on construction of a 5,000-square-foot addition to the center’s existing 10,000-square-foot archives building. Deutsch estimates that project’s cost at $500,000.

“With all the expansion and all the new things we’re doing here, it just felt like we needed to have kind of a newer face to the organization now that we have all these new buildings.,” Deutsch said.

The Hagen History Center has hired the Erie-based Tungsten Creative Group to design a new organizational logo and to help with some basic marketing ideas to roll out the new name, Deutsch said.

Ron Leonardi can be reached at 870-1680 or by e-mail. Follow him on Twitter at www.Twitter.com/ETNLeonardi.