Faith of Note

Berean Presbyterian Church, 229 Dutch Ridge Road, Wayne Township: Sunday -- Fellowship dinner, immediately after morning worship service. Wednesday -- 7 p.m., Women in the Church installation.

First Church of God, 1862 Mercer Road, Ellwood City: Saturday – 9 p.m., evening prayer. Wednesday – 6 p.m, tacos meal; 6:45 p.m., children’s classes, youth group and adult Bible study. Thursday -- 6 p.m., worship team meeting; 6 p.m., fellowship team meeting; Jan. 11 – 9 p.m., evening prayer.

First United Methodist Church, 416 Crescent Ave., Ellwood City: Sunday -- Owlah Worship Service; no children’s Sunday School. Monday – 6 p.m., Boy Scouts. Tuesday – 9 a.m., quilters; Wednesday – 6:30 p.m., Cub Scouts. Tuesday – 9 a.m., quilters. Wednesday – 6:30 p.m., Cub Scouts. Jan. 19 – 4 p.m., Martin Luther King Jr. Worship Service.

Homewood United Methodist Church, 127 First Ave., Homewood: Thursday – 10 a.m, open door fellowship; 1 p.m., AA.

Wurtemburg United Methodist Church, 1244 Portersville Road, Ellwood City: Saturday -- Men’s breakfast at Brown’s Country Kitchen, 1149 W. Portersville Road. Monday – 7:30 p.m., AA; Tuesday – 6:30 p.m., quilting/sewing, Wednesday – 6 p.m., children’s choir No King’s Kids; 7 p.m., adult choir, 7:30 p.m., AA. Thursday – 6:30 p.m., trustees; 7 p.m., church council.

Wurtemburg Presbyterian Church,Wurtemburg Road, Wayne Township: Sunday—11 a.m., worship service, installation of new officers, humanitarian fund offering and food pantry donations. Wednesday – 9 a.m., quilting. Thursday – 7:30 p.m. band practice. Jan. 12 – 9:45 a.m., Deacons/Un-decorate; noon –committees/cookie collection; 1 p.m., session meeting.