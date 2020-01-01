Between Friends Outreach, an all-volunteer mobile group, helps neighbors in crisis across Bucks and Montgomery counties.

Chris Hufnagel will never forget the despair he felt following the amputation of his leg and then, shortly after, the death of his grandmother and the loss of his home.

“I had nowhere to go,” said Hufnagel, who wasn’t on the home’s lease and was forced to move. “Everywhere I called I faced a waiting list. I said, ’I don’t have time to wait. I’m going to be outside.’ I wasn’t quite hopeless, but getting there.“

The 47-year-old Quakertown man turned to a phone number someone had handed him for Between Friends Outreach, and Tara Grippi Stoop came into his life.

“She took over; they put me in a hotel by the turnpike with a handicap room so I could get around, and while I was there, they would bring me food. I tried to get help from others, putting messages on Facebook,” he said. “I got nothing from nobody. I didn’t know her, and she helped me more than people I knew for years.”

Between Friends Outreach, now in its fifth year, was a vision that grew from the depths of grief after the death of Stoop’s best friend with whom she dreamed of winning the lottery to help “all the people who needed a hand up.”

Stoop didn’t win the lottery.

Yet most of those scrambling around her sorting gift donation piles in a warehouse one recent day to bring Christmas wishes to hundreds in the region, would say Stoop hit a different kind of jackpot. Between Friends Outreach, which began with her own outreach acts to honor her friend, has morphed into a contagious mission that has galvanized a team of volunteers across Bucks and Montgomery counties.

Together, they give their time all year to find resources — sometimes on the spot — to help neighbors in crisis until they can bridge them with the agencies that can give them long-term assistance. This week, calls continue to flood in, as the group sees spikes in crises during the holidays; but through the years, many neighbors silently battle crises and have no where to turn.

“We don’t only deal with homelessness; we assist with clothing, new shoes for a job, food, a girl that may need a prom dress, utility bills,” Stoop said. “We assist veterans with getting benefits they are entitled to, we help clients with getting the birth certificates, Social Security cards, identifications. ... We have assisted clients with getting into college. We also sit with them through detox and place them in rehab and then onto sober living.”

Many people are a paycheck away from being homeless.

“People can have a death in the family or a major car repair and it can set them back to where they can’t catch up,“ she said.

Hufnagel said the kindness shown by the group, and specifically Stoop, was life-changing and unexpected.

Stoop remembers that call for help. It came from a hospital caseworker, who was working with Hufnagel while he recovered from a bone infection.

Between Friends connected Hufnagel with the Bucks County Opportunity Council and Stoop transported him to the office to do the paperwork needed to get into housing. And until that was approved, Between Friends acquired a temporary apartment for Hufnagel so he wasn’t on the streets.

“We got him an apartment, had contractors renovate it to be accessible for his wheelchair and proceeded with his housing application,” said Stoop, who was able to get him an electric wheelchair and is now working to raise money for batteries for it. “He was accepted right away and we moved him in Grundy Hall Quakertown.”

No one from the group gets paid to help, Stoop said. All donations going to the group head directly to families in need, who are vetted by volunteers.

“No one at all receives a salary,” she said. “All money donated goes to empowering our clients.”

If Stoop and her volunteers find themselves unable to help directly, they reach out to other groups who can. Carlos Cope, who belongs to the Disabled American Veterans and the Vietnam Veterans of America, was among those called upon to step in when a veteran was in crisis.

“We were able to help with housing and hotel stays until he could get that housing,” said Cope, who quickly became part of the Between Friends network. “What she does is for the whole community; and she never says no.”

As every crisis and situation is different, Stoop works with multiple agencies that have resources and expertise.

“We often collaborate with them to address a critical need of an Upper Bucks resident in need of assistance,” said Erin Lukoss, executive director of the Bucks County Opportunity Council. “Their efforts to serve the community are appreciated, especially in circumstances when an individual may have exhausted all other available assistance.”

Stoop realizes that people in crisis need more than just a referral and short-term help.

“It would be very easy to just put them in an apartment and move on to the next client, not that finding an apartment is easy by any means,” she said.

Between Outreach works with their clients “to reteach them life skills, job training, parenting skills, even how to shop on a budget.”

“We also put them into counseling, because they have to work on relationship skills,” Stoop said.

If all goes according to plan, by the end of the Between Friends Outreach program, clients are typically approved for a housing program, and then the group’s volunteers can help them find an apartment. But that is where another challenge emerges.

“We are in a housing crisis in Bucks County,” Stoop said. “It is very difficult to find an apartment that is affordable or that would accept a voucher. It is an absolute crisis that people in our area would never imagine existed here.“

In one case, a woman, whose mother and longtime boyfriend were murdered, turned to drugs and became addicted.

“She called me after a binge and said she was ready,” Stoop said. “I sat with her for two days through detox while we waited for a bed to become available.”

The woman now is drug free, working part time and living in a sober living house. Although she's approved for housing, they can’t find her any.

The obstacles people in crisis face are as steep as they are varied.

Last week, one woman nearly gave up on Christmas, after a break-up left her shouldering the expenses and demands of four children. Upon seeing a set of drums donated for her son, the woman fell into tears and embraced Stoop for providing the kind of Christmas she never expected.

But Stoop can’t take credit for all the lives transformed or that are transforming:

“I couldn’t do anything without them,” said Stoop, standing in a warehouse that was donated by businessman Joe Heffernan to house their gift-gathering efforts for the holidays.

Linda Cantrell, who offered to make desserts from her business Noble Sweets for a fundraiser, saw that Stoop didn’t just help the homeless or veterans in need.

“She helps just about everyone she calls,” said Cantrell, who quickly joined on.

Watching as many volunteers pulled together to package gifts for 234 families this Christmas, she marveled at the constant giving by strangers of time and money to back what is now a community-wide cause.

Then, she paused and thought about the early days, when she would pull over when she saw someone homeless, asking, “What can I do for you?” or swipe a card at a grocery store for someone short on money. “Who wouldn’t do that?”

“I thought, if I can fix a little piece of your puzzle ...” she said.

Now, as word has spread, volunteers come to her, asking how they can help. Scanning volunteers that day, some wearing Santa hats and many of whom were strangers to her before hearing her story, she smiled. Volunteers such as Michael Hutkin, Beth Guerra, Cope and so many more, she said, remind her of the value and power of a community that cares.

“We, together, can change everybody’s story,” she said.

And Hufnagel is now doing his part, after catching “Tara’s infectious spirit.”

Hufnagel said he may not be in the position to drive, but he is seeking part-time work and looking for ways to help those around him.

Recently, he was part of the effort that Between Friends Outreach supported at Grundy Hall to offer dinners to residents.

“She makes me look at people differently,” he said. “There are people here that are worse off than me, and when I help them a little bit, they say, ’I can’t believe you’re doing this.’”

Hufnagel recalled the reaction after giving a warm pre-made meal to one man: “He was thrilled.

“If you can do something to help other people, it makes you feel better about life.”

