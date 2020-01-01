Heritage Valley Beaver was named among the top 10 percent of hospitals in the nation for Gastrointestinal Care, according to a recent report by Healthgrades.

A report by Healthgrades, one of the leading online resource for information about physicians and hospitals, showed that from 2016 through 2018, patients receiving treatment from hospitals with the Gastrointestinal Care Specialty Excellence Award — like Heritage Valley Beaver — on average have “27.8 percent lower risk of experiencing a complication or dying while in the hospital than if they were treated in hospitals that did not receive the award,” according to a release.

Every year, Healthgrades evaluates hospital performances of nearly 4,500 hospitals nationwide. Heritage Valley Beaver was noted in findings released in the Healthgrades 2020 Report to the Nation, which reports on hospital quality to both consumers and hospitals.

Healthgrades’ analysis is based on MedPAR from 2016 through 2018 and represents three-year estimates for Medicare patients only, the release stated.

“The Health System is honored to receive national recognition for gastrointestinal care at Heritage Valley Beaver,” said Norm Mitry, president and CEO of Heritage Valley Health System, in a release. “As a community health system, it is our goal to deliver the highest quality care to our patients in the communities where they work and live. This recognition is an indication that we are meeting that goal.”

Heritage Valley Beaver was also recognized for the following clinical achievements:

• Five-Star Distinction in Treatment of Heart Attack in 2020.

• Five-Star Distinction for Total Knee Replacement in 2020.

• Five-Star Distinction for Esophageal/Stomach Surgeries in 2020.

• Five-Star Distinction for Colorectal Surgeries for 2 years in a row (2019-2020).

• Five-Star Distinction for Treatment of GI Bleed in 2020.

• Five-Star Distinction for Treatment of Bowel Obstruction in 2020.

The complete Healthgrades 2020 Report to the Nation can be found at partners.healthgrades.com.