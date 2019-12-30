Ellwood City Area Public Library activities for the week.

The Ellwood City Area Public Library offers a variety of weekly activities. Information is available by calling the library at 724-758-6458.

Activities taking place this week include:

TUESDAY:

The library will be open from 9 a.m. until noon in observance of New Year’s Eve.

WEDNESDAY:

The library will be closed in observance of New Year’s Day. Normal hours will resume Thursday.

THURSDAY:

6 p.m. – “Adult Knitting Group,” which meets weekly to work on individual projects. New members are welcome.

SATURDAY:

10 a.m. – “Silly Science and Lego Day,” Featuring fun and silly science experiments, robotics and Lego building. This monthly program is designed for children in kindergarten through sixth grade. No registration is required.

Noon - “Twenty Something Book Group,” the group will be discussing the book “Grim Tidings” by Nancy Wallace.

MEMORIALS

The following are memorial contributions received by the library during the month of December. Memorials are published on a weekly basis in this column and represent a portion of the contributions received.

In memory of Ann Kocevar McAnallen from the Girls of MMC-St. Paul’s Lutheran Church-Corry, PA

In memory of David L. Reese from Jay Burcik

In memory of Virginia “Jean” Scott from Beaver County Adult Probation and Parole Dept., John and Phyllis Conway, Susan Polce

In honor of Norma Zingaro from Alyssa Middleton-Yates