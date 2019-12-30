If you go to the new Flo Fabrizio Ice Center at the Erie Zoo, chances are you'll see Jim Williams.

When Jim Williams first began volunteering as an ice guard, it was at an outdoor ice arena called Glenwood Ice Rink.

“It was outside when I first began,” said the 70-year-old Erie resident. “So that became JMC Ice Arena and we went inside and now it's the Flo Fabrizio Ice Center at the Erie Zoo.”

It was in 1978 when he first signed up to volunteer at the rink, 423 W. 38th St. That makes him the longest-serving volunteer at the Erie Zoo, according to Scott Mitchell, CEO and president of the Erie Zoological Society.

“We can't thank him enough for all his time and efforts he's put in here,” Mitchell said. “It's been a joy to have him.”

Williams began skating when he was 12 years old and received a pair of skates for Christmas. He took it up as a hobby and hasn't stopped skating since.

“I've always been athletic, so it seemed like a natural fit for me,” he said. “It's always just been something I've done in my free time.”

He came to skate nearly every day in 1978 before his noon shift began at General Electric, where he worked as a machine operator. The rink's general manager approached him and asked him to consider becoming an ice guard.

“I figured I'd give it a try and I really liked it,” he said. “I keep coming back for more.”

The ice guards work during public skating session and assist any skaters who may need help on the ice or are hesitant on the ice. They also make sure all skaters have wrist bands and proper equipment.

“I monitor the flow of the skating and make sure everyone is being safe and smart,” he said.

While he took up the job for the skating, a big part of what keeps him coming back are the relationships he's formed over the past four decades.

“I've met people from California, India, Florida,” he said. “It's been so fantastic talking with people and learning about them. I've encountered people who've never even seen ice before.”

He also enjoys helping those who are learning to skate — the younger crowd. Williams has three kids — ages 33, 29 and 26.

“I'm hoping the next few years to have some new family members to pass this on to,” he said, laughing. “But I've taught pretty much all of the younger members of the family how to skate. I get them on the ice.”

He's been retired from General Electric for nine years. He spends his summers playing softball with the Erie Codgers softball league. He tries to serve as an ice guard at least a few times a week, he said.

The newly-renamed Flo Fabrizio Ice Center at the Erie Zoo hosts public skating sessions every Friday and Saturday from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from 12:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.

The ice center is looking for volunteer ice guards. Volunteers must be experienced ice skaters at least 21 years old. Applications are available at eriezoo.org or at the ice rink during public skate hours. Contact the volunteer department at 864-4091, extension 262, or email rmccray@eriezoo.org for more information.

“I would encourage anyone to give it a try,” Williams said. “Come on down and flow at the Flo.”

