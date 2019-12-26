Lower Makefield supervisors voted to increase the township’s general fund by 1 mill, while also voted to decrease the town’s parks and recreation fund by 0.24 mills.

Lower Makefield residents will see a tax and sewer rate increase next year, but a last minute change to the budget will spare them a few dollars.

Township supervisors last week approved a 2020 budget that includes a 1-mill tax increase to its general fund and a 0.24-mill reduction to its parks and recreation fund. The move equates to a net 0.76 mill increase, which raises the township’s total from 20.25 to 21.01 mills.

Supervisors Daniel Grenier, Fredric Weiss and Suzanne Blundi voted yes on the budget, while Supervisors Kristin Tyler and John Lewis voted no.

The general fund increase suggested in the preliminary budget would have pushed the average municipal tax bill in Lower Makefield by about $43, but now will be roughly $11 less with the parks and recreation millage decrease, officials said.

Last year, supervisors approved a 0.24-mill increase to the parks and recreation fund to help pay for parks and recreation capital projects.

Weiss suggested decreasing the fund by 0.24 mills since that money was mostly intended for a bike trail that did not come to fruition this year.

Lewis objected since the fund is for multiple future parks and recreation capital projects, like improvements to Memorial Park that so far has come in over budget.

Despite the millage decrease, more than $2.5 million will be used to fund a parks and recreation department that oversees 550 acres of parkland, 25 miles of bike paths and the township pool.

As part of a three-year trail maintenance plan, the township will invest about $31,000 for improvements to 3,000 feet of trails on Heacock Road from Oxford Valley to Covington roads and $5,000 to nearly 500 feet of trails on Big Road from the entrance to the 5 Mile Woods to Knightsbridge Road.

New spending includes hiring a full-time laborer and purchasing commercial grade doors for the Community Center on Oxford Valley Road.

The 1-mill increase in the general fund will be used to offset additional costs in personnel and expenses and help pay the debt service on the golf course, according to township Manager Kurt Ferguson.

Ferguson said about $300,000 from the general will go to pay down the debt of the Makefield Highlands Golf Club, which is projected to balloon over the next decade. Along with debt, revenues took a hit due to more than 4,000 fewer rounds of golf played at the township-owned course on Woodside Road.

The 2020 budget lists $14 million in general fund expenditures, compared to about $13 million for 2019. That money covers police, staffing, department expenses and police capital spending, the manager said.

More than $5.8 million is budgeted for police, the township’s largest department More than $128,000 will be included in the police capital budget to purchase two new police SUVs, a fixed automated license plate reader and a handheld thermal imager.

Along with police expenses, the budget retains the township’s annual leaf pickup and will continue scheduled yard waste drop off dates.

In a separate vote, supervisors approved a 37% increase to sewer rate fees. Lewis and Tyler voted no, with Tyler saying the increase was too high and would hurt residents.

The township projects spending about $2.1 million this year in sewer funds to repair sewer lines and upgrade the pump station as part of a seven-year capital plan totaling just over $15.8 million, according to the budget listed on lmt.org. No tax money goes toward the sewer fund.

Officials estimate about 25% of the township’s roughly 541,000 feet of sewer lines are in need of repair, according to budget figures.

In April, the township hired PFM Financial Advisors LLC, of Harrisburg, to assess whether it is worth paying to repair the system or to sell it to a private company. No decision has been made to date.