Bucks and Montgomery counties offer free fraud alert programs that can prevent the type of housing theft that has plagued nearby Philadelphia homeowners.

Earlier this year, Bucks County Recorder of Deeds Robin Robinson encouraged her neighbor to sign up for a new fraud alert program her office started.

It turned out the neighbor knew all too well how easy it is to steal a house.

A few years ago, the man was at a family function where he announced he finally paid off the mortgage on his Warrington home.

Soon afterward, he received paperwork in the mail. Someone had taken out a home equity loan on the property, he told Robinson. The man later learned a relative at the party used a phony notary to secure the loan.

He said that it took two years and $100,000 in legal costs to untangle the message, Robinson said.

The story drove home to Robinson the need to protect property owners from what the FBI says is one of the fastest growing fraud crimes.

She implemented the free fraud-alert program in January and, so far, 1,300 property owners have signed up, she said. Neighboring Montgomery County also has a similar fraud-alert program, but only recently started wider promotion of it.

Housing theft in Bucks and Montgomery counties is a more rare occurrence compared with nearby Philadelphia, where the gentrification movement has sent some neighborhood property values through the roof and attracted criminals who fraudulently assume ownership of properties, then sell them without the knowledge of owners or heirs. City officials recently announced the start of a free fraud-alert system as part of a crackdown on property theft.

Locally, the most recent property theft case involved a Norristown man who was arrested after he fraudulently took ownership of five homes in 2017, collecting $30,000 in subsequent sales and rent, according to media accounts.

The man targeted vacant properties and made illegal deed transfers using forged documents and a relative who was a notary. The scam unraveled after a neighbor of one of the properties reported a burglary at a home whose owner was no longer living there.

Property thieves generally forge the names of sellers and seek out unethical or unsuspecting notaries, or forge a notary signature, and stamp on a deed and then rely on busy county clerks not to notice, according to consumer advocates. Some thieves also pose as heirs to take ownership of vacant properties, which requires filing fake documentation.

The county Recorder of Deeds office is required to record any properly executed document presented to the office, but there is no way to know if the document is fake if all the required information is executed property.

Once a deed is transferred, a new owner can obtain loans, use the property as collateral or sell it. Undoing a fraudulent transfer is an expensive and time-consuming progress, Robinson said.

The Bucks County fraud alert program does a sweep every 15 to 20 minutes, checking if paperwork is filed for a property, Robinson said. A text message or email is sent if paperwork is recorded against a property listed in the property owner’s profile, including any legitimate transactions.

Bucks County records an estimated 400 documents a day, and so far, none of the alerts sent involved fraudulent transactions, Robinson said.

Montgomery County, which records 500 documents daily, also provides automatic email alerts whenever documents are recorded against a property registered in the free program, according to Recorder of Deeds Jeanne Sorg. The system sends property owners email alerts three days in a row.

Sorg could not immediately provide the number of registered property owners, but her office works with local estate attorneys, Realtors and title companies to promote the program. Sign-up events are also held at senior citizen centers, since the population is at high risk for housing theft because they may not be regularly in a home, she said.

The few instances the county has had with property theft all involved empty properties, Sorg added.

“That is the easiest way because people might not know for months someone has moved into their home,” she said.