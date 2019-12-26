The Morrisville Police and Fire departments were dispatched at 8:48 a.m. to the the rear of 111 West Bridge St. for the report of a motor home on fire.

During the course of the investigation, authorities learned a female arrived on scene in a black Chevy sedan at 8:35 a.m., entered the motor home, and left just prior to it catching fire, police said. The vehicle she was driving entered the lot from West Bridge Street and exited in the same direction. The woman is described as about 5 feet tall with long brown hair and a thin build. She was wearing a gray sweatshirt with the logo "ACT CRAZY", black pants, and brown boots with tan fur.

If you have any information on this female please contact the Morrisville Police at (215)295-8111.