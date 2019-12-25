GREENCASTLE – Five hundred prizes from gold coins to gift certificates will be given away during the Greencastle-Antrim Education Foundation's second annual Raising the Bar New Year's Eve celebration. The family-friendly event will be held from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 31, on Kaley Field at Greencastle-Antrim High School.

Jerr-Dan will raise the giant golden ticket with a countdown led by Greencastle Mayor Ben Thomas Jr. at 7:59 p.m. At the end of the countdown, the giant ticket will release 500 tickets redeemable for prizes donated by local schools and businesses.

"It's going to be amazing," said Cheryl Brown, executive director of the education foundation. "I'm looking forward to families having a good time."

The golden ticket ties in with GAEF's current fundraising to construct a ticket booth, restrooms and concession stand at Kaley Field.

"Raise a ticket ... and build a ticket booth," said Brown.

The evening is an opportunity for families to hang out, dance to music by the disc jockey Bard in the Box and visit with one another, according to Cheryl Brown, executive director of the foundation.

There will be party favors including hats, noisemakers, beads and leis and cookies, caramel popcorn and hot chocolate from Blue Heron.

Brown also is stating that it is not going to rain this year, after torrential rain, thunder and lightning prevent the raising of a steel beam at the inaugural celebration last year.

The Raising the Bar theme of the celebration reflect's GAEF's mission of impacting and enhancing Greencastle-Antrim students’ educational experience by "raising the bar at all levels," according to Brown.

Prizes, limited to one per person, include:

Blue Devil Sports: Tickets for remainder of the season

Greencastle-Antrim School District: Tickets to the musical "Annie"

Greencastle-Antrim School District: Indoor guard show tickets

Sunnyway Foods: Gift cards

Sunnyway Foods: Doughnut gift certificates

Sunnyway Foods: Milkshake gift certificates

Pure & Simple: Gift card

F&M Trust: $1 gold coins

Mikie's Ice Cream: Ice cream cone gift certificates

McDonald's: Beverage gift certificates

Tony's Pizza: Pizza gift certificate

Sunnyway Diner: Gift certificate

John Allison Public House: Gift certificates

Fireside Pub: Gift certificate

Greencastle Golf Club: Round of golf gift certificate

Greencastle Coffee Roasters: Coffee

Lumber Direct: Gift cards

The ticket was constructed by Lumber Direct and decorated by FASTSIGNS.

