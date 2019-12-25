After months of renovations, H.E.R. Home is ready to begin housing women.

H.E.R. Home in Erie is ready to become just that — a home.

After months of major renovations, the “three-quarter house” for women in recovery from drug addiction is preparing for its first residents.

Jessie Nelson, H.E.R. Home's founder, and a host of volunteers have transformed the apartment house on Walnut Street, near West Seventh Street, into a warm, comfortable space that, for now, can house up to seven women.

It even has a Christmas tree that adds to the glow.

Kallysta Demski, 24, has already moved in and will serve as the first house manager. The title means she will live in the house for free and oversee the other women living there to ensure they're staying on track with their recovery.

Women who live at H.E.R. Home must be participating in a 12-step program, Nelson said. There are other rules, such as chore requirements and a curfew, but otherwise the women will largely live independently.

The H.E.R. Home acronym stands for Heal, Empower, Recovery.

Demski is in recovery herself, she said, with nearly 14 months free of drugs and alcohol. She said a residence like H.E.R. Home offers a safe environment for women who might not have a supportive home to return to after leaving drug treatment.

“You go to a rehab, you go to a halfway house, and then it's like, 'OK, you're done now,'” Demski said. “We're still new in recovery, we still need a strong foundation.”

H.E.R. Home will offer that foundation, Demski said.

“It helps me be independent with stability behind me,” she said. “I have a safe place I can go to.”

The free housing will also give her a chance to save up for school, she said.

Other women can apply to live at the house at H.E.R. Home's website. The cost to live at H.E.R. Home is $400 per month, Nelson said.

Nelson has described the home as the first three-quarter house for women in Erie, helping to fill a critical gap in the spectrum of treatment options available to women recovering from addiction.

There is still more to be done — Nelson hopes to continue rehabbing the house's third floor to provide housing for even more women, and she's still looking for some donated computers — but the residence has come a long way from when Nelson first bought it in April.

“It's not just about how you stay clean from drugs and alcohol,” Nelson said. “It's about how you live your life.

“Everything starts here,” she said.

