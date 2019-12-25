The agency has provided assistance to two dozen people displaced over the weekend.

Luis Ramos and his family of 13 are spending Christmas at a local hotel two weeks after an electrical fire damaged their east Erie home.

It's kind of hard to maintain the holiday spirit for the children, Ramos admitted.

“I try not to even think about what happened that day,” he said of the Dec. 11 fire at 1003 E. 23rd St. that started in the attic.

An Erie fire inspector said the fire was set off by an electrical problem and caused damage to the attic, while portions of the first and second floors received water damage.

The American Red Cross Northwestern Pennsylvania chapter is helping to ease the family's pain. The agency has supported their initial needs, including shelter and medication.

The support comes as local Red Cross officials find themselves dealing with a large number of cases this holiday season.

Since Nov. 1, the Red Cross has opened 38 cases involving 112 people in Erie, Crawford and Warren counties who were forced out of their homes, said Pam Masi, director of Red Cross Northwestern Pennsylvania.

Two dozen of those people are receiving assistance following incidents that happened over the weekend. Four adults were displaced by a fire that happened at a residence at 390 Lowry Road in Harborcreek Township early Saturday morning. A Cambridge Springs family lost their home at 229 McClellan St. and its contents to a fire on Saturday night. And more than a dozen residents of 1813A Treetop Drive in The Reserve at Millcreek apartment complex found themselves needing help after township officials ordered the building evacuated following a ceiling collapse and subsequent inspection on Sunday.

“We do 70 to 100 cases in a year, so we're probably close to half of what we do all year,” Masi said.

The support the Red Cross offers includes lodging and food assistance and replacing medications and medical equipment. But the agency can fill a variety of needs, Masi said, including boarding up a fire-damaged house, reconnecting power lines or helping with a deposit for a new place to stay.

“A bunch of different things we can cover and we investigate when we do case work,” she said.

The bulk of the work is handled by Red Cross volunteers, as the local chapter has four staff members. A number of the roughly 65 volunteers who assist Red Cross Northwestern Pennsylvania were on hand at The Reserve at Millcreek on Sunday night, as the agency sent three teams to assist the evacuated residents.

Masi said there is always a plea for volunteers, and not just for people to respond to disasters. The agency also welcomes volunteers willing to dispatch calls, do damage assessment or casework.

“There are a variety of things they can do, depending on time commitment,” she said, noting that the agency provides training to its volunteers.

“The great thing is you are the person who is part of that family's recovery,” Masi said. “When people get involved, it's a rewarding thing.”

There are other ways for people to donate, including monetarily, to support the work of the local Red Cross chapter. Information can be found on its website, https://rdcrss.org/2PWd3UB.

Masi said people can also call the local chapter at 833-0942.

Tim Hahn can be reached at 870-1731 or by email. Follow him on Twitter at www.twitter.com/ETNhahn.