WAYNESBORO — Waynesboro Borough Authority officials will soon be providing educational information to residents regarding lead material that could impact drinking water as a result of old household plumbing.

As part of routine testing by the borough authority, four samples recently taken from houses that were constructed before 1986 detected elevated levels of lead. Additional sampling of the same sources found the levels dropped sufficiently, but the borough authority is asked to inform its water customers.

S. Leiter Pryor, director of borough utilities, stressed that there is not lead in the authority's source water — the public portion of the water system — and that the lead detected is most likely from faulty household plumbing components.

Borough authority officials said this is the first time in 25 years that tap water sampling detected lead at reportable levels.

Many older homes, specifically built before 1986, may have brass fixtures or solder used to join copper piping in the plumbing system which may contain lead. In 1986, the government passed an amendment to the Safe Drinking Water Act, prohibiting the use of lead in household plumbing, according to borough authority officials.

The borough authority will continue testing for lead and notify customers if elevated lead levels are detected again. If your home was constructed before 1986, residents can contact the Waynesboro Water Treatment Plant at 717-765-4512 to be placed on a list of homes that will be randomly tested.

The borough authority provides several ways to reduce the potential for lead, including:

— Flushing your household water system (running a cold tap for a few minutes). Water from the cold water tap should be used for drinking and cooking since hot water can dissolve lead more quickly than cold.

— Installing acid-neutralizing filters. These filters reduce corrosivity in your household water system by adding calcium and by increasing the PH of water. However, these systems can result in an increase in the hardness of your water.

— Installing a reverse osmosis filter unit. These methods are very effective in removing lead from your household water. Contact a reputable water treatment expert to discuss which filtration method may be right for you.

— Replacing leaded components in your household plumbing.

Borough water customers will be receiving a brochure with additional information while more resources about lead are available on the borough's website at: www.waynesboropa.org/lead