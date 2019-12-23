Real estate transactions provided by RealSTATs: 412-381-3880, www.RealSTATs.net.

Ellwood City

1211 Crescent Ave., William Weller to Pamela Weller, $25,000.

514 Division Ave., Mildred Blough to Fenton and Becky Collins, $86,500.

324 Hazel Ave., John Miskelly to D4 Investment Properties LLC, $40,500.

722 Park Ave., Victoria Arcadi to Gary Geiger, $27,000.

616 R.R. Todd Ave., Donald Bishop to Jamie Raub, $39,900.

Little Beaver Twp.

1235 Clark Road, Candace Veon to Coral Ellshoff, $155,000.

North Beaver Twp.

217 Mohawk School Road, Donald Wheeler to Ryan Paulenich and Lisa Nicole Martin, $240,000.

207 Reed Road, Lester Mollenkopf to Gary Mollenkopf, $35,000.

Perry Twp.

1137 Mountville Road, Estate of John Tindall to Herman Francis and John Donald Stafford, $50,000.

Shenango Twp.

2409 Dean Drive, Daniel Yemma Jr. et al. to Ashley Benincase, $169,700.

2699 New Butler Road, Barbara Devido to Robert and Charlotte Edmunson, $265,000.