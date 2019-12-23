Real estate transactions provided by RealSTATs: 412-381-3880, www.RealSTATs.net.
Aliquippa
2757 Brodhead Road, Mallori Keene to Anthony Moore, $122,000.
1212 McMinn St., Terry Stoops to Christopher Snyder, $62,500.
1103 Wade St., Angel Aparicio Alvarado to William Iverson and Markisha Peake, $77,500.
Ambridge
270 15th St., Edward Cain et al. to FF Enterprises LLC, $123,000.
Baden
894 Hilltop Ave., Daria Zelenina to Darius McKenzie, $133,000.
Beaver
715 Sixth St., Michael Benes to Leanne and Michael Ruby, $100,000.
435 Lincoln Ave., Peggy Marlin to Leslie Goss, $187,000.
Beaver Falls
1700 17th St., Matthew Taylor to Steven DiVittis, $150,000.
1426 Second Ave., Roger Kulesza to Gerald Dwayne Harris, $5,500.
925 Eighth Ave., Elizabeth Salyards to David Latrell Myers Jr., $67,000.
Big Beaver
6798 Big Beaver Blvd., The Salieri Group Inc. to Beaver Strip LLC, $1,025,000.
340 Foxwood Road, Bruce Reed to Sasha Kevin Bekman, $10,000.
697 McKinley Road, Barbara Lindsay to James McDanel, $70,000.
Bridgewater
Bradys Run Road, E. Todd Rebich to Felix Szczepanski, $1 (state deed transfer stamps indicate a value of $2,295).
3693 Bradys Run Road, Charles Chimley to JOPA Deveolpment LLC, $70,000.
150 Clarion St., E. Todd Rebich to Keith Kavalir, $5,500.
Brighton Twp.
415 Bradys Ridge Road, Christina Steele to Michael Karp and Nichole Smith, $260,000.
115 Crandon Circle, Renee Lucci to William Stephen and Sarah Elizabeth Bierer, $199,000.
100 Fineview Cir, Dukane Enterprises LLC to Christopher and Sarah Haney, $395,000.
Ornida Drive, Lance Hupp to Michael Szczypinski, $5,000.
Center Twp.
118 Brennburn Ln, Estate of Bernard Brennan to John and Karen Super, $38,500.
109 Circle Drive, Shawna Wilson to David and Krista Mayer, $155,000.
524 Cornell Drive, Joseph Morelli to Dustin Brodmerkel and Shawna Wilson, $187,500.
102 Marys St., Christopher David Bomely to Thomas King, $249,900.
151 McCracken Drive, Richard Graf to Robert and Laura Mulligan, $368,000.
227 Stone Quarry Road, Michelle Peng to The Lofts At Stone Quarry LLC, $110,000.
101 Stoney Ridge Drive, Mosaic Development Operations L.P. to Columbia Gas Pennsylvania Inc., $9,900,000.
101 Woodridge Drive, Karen Rubright to David and Mary Lee Gourley, $220,000.
Chippewa Twp.
117 Geneva St., Estate of Martha Virginia Large to CB Investments Inc., $37,000.
1502 Seminole Cir, Pennko Properties LLC to Lillian Poland, $265,000.
1108 Timberwood Drive, Robert Mazzie to Ricky and Linda Shupp, $178,000.
102 Willow Ln, Cyprus Grove Development LLC to Arthur and Lisa Hazen, $215,000.
Conway
1316 Second Ave., Gini Benjamin to Carlton Capital LLC, $9,500.
1209 Third Ave., Hollye Kozdra to Chad Smith, $106,000.
1032 Catherine Drive, Marissa Senock to Brandon Dishler, $152,000.
Daugherty Twp.
139 Florence Road, Estate of Gloria Young to Adam Levi Strobel, $161,000.
179 Londonderry Drive, Phillip Tyler to Ryan Bogolea, $162,500.
Economy
138 Anne St., Bigmann610 LLC to Barry Weirch, $158,500.
1800 Lynn Drive, Cathy Jane Maruca to Tyler Allie and Rebecca Sarvey, $152,000.
102 Rock Rose Drive, Kathleen Moody to Michael and Michaelene Scheponik, $340,000.
420 White Pine Ln, Bryce Miller to Andrew Powaski, $272,500.
Fallston
76 Church St., Emma Celeste to Travis Bulat, $65,000.
Franklin Twp.
155 Hidden Springs Drive, Richard Miller to Robert and Jane Rak, $220,000.
104 Waterford Court, Tuan Pham to John and Kimberly North, $159,000.
Freedom
629 Ninth St., Zachary Lee Dinell to Quicken, $1,698.
Greene Twp.
384 Upper Service Road, Bradley Hallam to David Jergons, $132,000.
Hanover Twp.
183 Murdocksville Road, Donna Zakrzewski to Daniel and Bonnie Truax, $68,000.
Harmony Twp.
312 Ridge Road, Scott LaRue to Bruce Steffine, $97,500.
Homewood
102 Evans St., Bonnie Hamblen to Emily Schneider, $65,000.
Hopewell Twp.
922 Columbus Drive, Lois Svedok to Matthew and Jennie Uhernik, $184,900.
1230 Euclid Ave., Shawn Fossett to Frank Alex Blonski and Amanda Leigh Ruud, $162,000.
622 Hall Ave., Edward Prekop to Craig Oskin, $122,000.
5023 Hamilton Drive, Christopher Rudolph Ujhazy to Alyssa Mancini, $120,000.
2439 Mill St., Dominic Leone to Anne Marie Demary, $100,000.
131 Western Ave., Richard Brinza Jr. to Matthew Moeller, $115,000.
Industry
813 Allison Ave., Benjamin Shea to Pedro Varas, $159,900.
Koppel
4535 Fourth Ave., Brian Lake to Us Bank, $1,059.
Marion Twp.
162 Spurce Hill Ln, Frank Switalski to Matthew DeWees, $210,000.
Midland
111 Midland Ave., Richard Adkins to Ricardo Gonzalez, $3,000.
448 Midland Ave., Main Street Car Wash Inc. to Shine Town LLC, $135,000.
Monaca
1503 Indiana Ave., Estate of Frederick Zoeller to Zoeller Properties LLC, $1 (state deed transfer stamps indicate a value of $75,735).
New Brighton
1312 Eighth Ave., Estate of Frederick Zoeller to Zoeller Properties LLC, $1 (state deed transfer stamps indicate a value of $55,791).
1000 Ninth Ave., Glen Allen Lester Jr. to Mark Shee, $60,000.
608 Ninth Ave., Raymond Lodovico Jr. to Harry Marquette IV, $133,900.
709 Ninth Ave., Frederocl Zoeller to Zoeller Properties LLC, $1 (state deed transfer stamps indicate a value of $38,097).
241 N 18th St., Estate of Frederick Zoeller to Zoeller Properties LLC, $1 (state deed transfer stamps indicate a value of $67,932).
225 N Mercer Ave., Donna Jean Michael to Nicholas Andrew Adams, $87,500.
1245 Penn Ave., Estate of Frederick Zoeller to Zoeller Properties LLC, $1 (state deed transfer stamps indicate a value of $67,932).
728 Penn Ave., Estate of Frederocl Zoeller to Zoeller Properties LLC, $1 (state deed transfer stamps indicate a value of $49,844).
New Sewickley Twp.
215 Dogwood Ln, John Wrobel Jr. to Edwin Burkhart, $80,000.
785 Fezell Road, Donna Beley to Donna and Danielle Beley, $40,000.
Orchard Ave., Daniel Padezanin Jr. to Alan and Kristin Brodmerkel, $38,000.
821 SR 68, Scott George to Christopher Harby and Kristin Exley, $145,000.
980 SR 68, Cynthia Kitzki to Eugene Scott and Barbara Lynn Litzinger, $256,000.
North Sewickley Twp.
329 Glendale Road, Thomas Shaffer to First National Bank, $20,000.
Sewickley Road, 3ME Real Estate PA 2 LLC to Marlex Properties LLC, $6,000.
204 White Fox Ct, George Sweall III to Thomas and Kristine Strausbaugh, $281,500.
Ohioville
118 Knollwood Drive, Jennifer Shelenberger to Nathan and Cassidy Swigart, $147,000.
Patterson Twp.
2603 19th St. Unit D, Gretchen Whipple to Jessica Rae Zallon, $82,900.
1516 21st Ave., Kelly Galya to Linda Zeek and Pamela Lane, $130,000.
Pulaski Twp.
3510 38th St., Benjamin Baker to Daniel Rock and John Cairns III, $16,000.
Rochester
322 Jefferson St., Estate of Dorothy Niedergall to Wesley and Lori Bortmas, $68,000.
South Beaver Twp.
1454 State Route 168, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB Tr to Levi Thomas and Andrew Beau Lefebvre, $36,000.
West Mayfield
113 Ross Ave., Cory Campbell to Daniel Robert Stevens Cleric and April Marie Espey, $64,900.