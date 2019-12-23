Real estate transactions provided by RealSTATs: 412-381-3880, www.RealSTATs.net.
Aleppo Twp.
157 McCoy Place Road, James Seifert to Benjamin and Tiffany Yocca, $520,500.
Coraopolis
1637 Ridge Ave., Conrad Botha to Jin Lin, $152,000.
1122 Watson St., Estate of Gary Sturm to Marcelo Borges Alves, $71,000.
Crescent Twp.
1213 Crescent Boulevard Ext., Douglas Sleva to Anthony and Laurie Schmaus, $285,000.
900 Harper Road, Carlton Capital LLC to Roman Verbytskyy and Tetyana Verbytska, $19,000.
Findlay Twp.
217 Cranbrooke Drive, 412 Contractors LLC to Christopher Wohlgemuth, $159,900.
127 Marshall St., Daniel Lebak to Christopher and Jessica Salerno, $176,850.
Moody Road, Maronda Homes Inc. to Twin Lakes Development LLC, $421,000.
133 Old Ridge Road, Grayson Dobrowski to Jessica Noble, $175,000.
277 Plum Ave., Britney Atherton to Tad Serter and Michelle Eberhardt, $199,000.
427 Quarter Horse Ln, Cartus Financial Corp. to Thomas Joseph and Diana Marie Morrow, $413,000.
Leetsdale
700 Beaver St., Henry Marquiss to Ramon and Andrea Malavet, $335,000.
Moon Twp.
221 Baintree Road, L. Eliana Paredes to Nicolas and Sarah Zuk, $330,000.
1685 Brodhead Road Unit 3, Raymond Cranden Jr. to Justin and Jessica Ross, $70,000.
206 Canterbury Drive, Gwendolyn Ogle to Clinton McElheny and Kaitlyn Kutchman, $175,000.
Fallbrook Drive, James Chickini to Robert and Alissa Snyder, $190,000.
145 Fern Hollow Road, Brent Boreman to Jarret Kasan and Danielle Bouchette, $310,000.
199 Fern Hollow Road, Travis Stanczyk to Panayioti Rauseo, $182,000.
1004 Greystone Drive, Richard Connolly trustee to Thomas and Jean Riley, $239,000.
Hershinger Road, David Alan Oriskovich trustee to Village at Marketplace LLC, $875,000.
169 Hunters Run Drive, Gloria DiOrio to Shawn and Jill Jones, $390,000.
1809 Madison Drive, Jeffrey Cappuccio to Matthew and Susan Evanchak, $487,000.
819 Old Thorn Run Road, Polard Assoc. LLC to Duell Seth Thompson, $240,000.
205 Scottsdale Drive, Diana Dixon to Christopher and Sharon Jonnet, $162,500.
161 Shafer Road, Estate of Diana MacFarland Petrovic to Andrew and Angelina Galli, $548,412.
252 Shafer Road, Janet Bakos to Michael Driver, $265,000.
288 Southward Drive, Kevin Ludwig to Toni and Patricia Mialki, $176,000.
111 Stillwood Drive, Naomi E Mortle Mazzetti to Joshua and Layla Bressanelli, $254,900.
Neville Twp.
7122 Grand Ave., Joseph Marsilio trustee to Jon and Mary Ellen Slavkin, $134,900.
North Fayette Twp.
6725 Elk Rush Drive, Jude Shemon to Merrill Dill, $275,000.
903 Raymond Drive, Matthew Walker to Paul and Christine Gullo, $207,000.
513 Royal Ct, Maronda Homes Inc. to Jeffrey Cappetta and Jennifer Lynn Ruby, $355,395.
159 Saddle Ridge Drive, Fayette Farms L.P. to NVR Inc., $73,288.
Osborne
1485 Beaver St., Carolyn Burletic to Mark and Beth Martin, $25,000.
Robinson Twp.
163 Cole Drive, NVR Inc. to Nicholas Somma, $324,880.
165 Cole Drive, NVR Inc. to Dhruv Rampal and Aditi Seth, $329,135.
167 Cole Drive, NVR Inc. to Jason Kolcun and Anita Pisarov, $295,823.
3 Ellen Drive, Mary Jane Hoff trustee to James and Vanessa Cruise, $140,000.
5543 Glass Road, Loretta Falleroni to Damon Nelson, $185,000.
1404 Kenzie Drive Unit 54, Lisa Walther to Christian Farris, $142,000.
4 Wellington Ct, Deborah A Ergen Peters to Brian and Ashley Pogel, $317,500.
666 Woodcrest Drive, Gary Frantz to Nancy Bajgier, $214,500.
Sewickley
818 Centennial Ave., Verland CLA to Cloud Nine Property Group Inc., $300,250.
614 Fountain St., Kelly Gray trustee to Constantin and Rachael Savtchenko, $631,500.
Sewickley Hills
104 Audubon Road, Benjamin Beal III to Earl and Katie Miller, $1,550,000.