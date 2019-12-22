Animals are available for adoption at Beaver County Humane Society in Center Township.

River is 2 years old and likes to be the queen of the castle, according to shelter staff at Beaver County Humane Society in Center Township.

She prefers a house without other cats, but could co-exist in a home with a calm, quiet dog.

River loves people, especially when she can cuddle in someone’s lap.

Her favorite toys are balls and anything with catnip.

River’s adoption fee is $75 and includes vaccinations, health exams, microchipping, flea treatment and spaying.

Hours at the Beaver County Humane Society at 3394 Brodhead Road are 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday; 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday, Friday and Saturday; closed Sunday, Monday and holidays.

For more information, call 724-775-5801.