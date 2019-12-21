Children’s Advocacy of Lawrence County has received a $115,816 state grant.

NEW CASTLE -- Children’s Advocacy of Lawrence County has received a $115,816 state grant.

The Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency grant will be used to bolster investigations and treatment of suspected child abuse.

The money will be broken up as follows:

*$49,997 to expand the capacity of evidence-based therapeutic services provided to child victims of physical and/or sexual abuse and increasing personnel for medical examinations.

*$47,000 to improve the quality of joint investigations, forensic interviews, trauma-informed mental health interventions and to prepare for re-accreditation.

*$18,819 to provide training to agency therapists and nurse examiners.