Bishop Persico starts canonization effort for founder of Barber National Institute, for people with disabilities.

For thousands of families in Erie and elsewhere, Gertrude A. Barber is already considered a saint for her advocacy for children and adults with intellectual and physical disabilities.

The Catholic Diocese of Erie has started the long and rigorous process to try to make that designation official.

At the urging of the CEO of the Barber National Institute and other friends and champions of Gertrude Barber, Erie Catholic Bishop Lawrence Persico has launched the first stage of a review that could ultimately end with the pope canonizing Barber. The local icon died at 88 in 2000 and founded the Erie-based institute that bears her name in 1952, in a room borrowed from the YMCA.

Her pioneering work for people with disabilities earned international recognition. The Barber National Institute now has an annual budget of $100 million and serves 7,300 children and adults and operates more than 90 group homes, with 55 in Erie County, 36 in Philadelphia and six in Pittsburgh.

The canonization process will take decades, if not longer. And if successful, Barber would join the rare pantheon of American saints and blessed, or those individuals the Roman Catholic Church has deemed one step from sainthood. No layperson from Pennsylvania is in that group and no other layperson is on the list of Pennsylvanians who are also in the canonization process, the Catholic Diocese of Erie said.

The U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops, which plays a critical role in the canonization process, lists 11 saints and four blesseds recognized for the work they performed in the United States. The newest saint on the list, Junipero Serra, who founded Spanish missions in California, was canonized in 2016. He died in 1784.

“The church thinks in terms of centuries,” Persico said Tuesday during a ceremony at the Barber National Institute’s headquarters at the foot of East Avenue. “To be very honest with you, this is likely the beginning of a decades-long effort.”

Persico said he has opened what is known as the cause for canonization, which launches the formal process to begin investigations concerning the possible sainthood for Barber. The opening of the process means that the Catholic Church will now refer to Barber as a “servant of God.”

‘All about the miracles’

With Tuesday’s announcement, the Catholic Diocese of Erie will start a formal inquiry to review the life, work and holiness of Barber. Persico said he has approved the appointment of Monsignor Thomas McSweeney, a retired priest, to serve as the diocesan point person, known as a postulator, for conducting the formal inquiry.

Once that inquiry is completed, Persico will consult with the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops, which then would have to decide to move the cause to the Vatican. If the process gets that far, the intensive review of Barber’s life would continue in Rome, including an examination of whether at least two miracles could be attributed to her. Only then could the pope consider canonization.

The miracles would have to be linked to those who prayed to Barber, rather than miracles linked directly to her, according to the Catholic Diocese of Erie. “Often, a miracle involves a medical recovery that cannot be attributed to science or other means and has undergone a rigorous independent review by theologians and experts in the field of study,” according to the diocese.

The canonical definition of a miracle aside, Barber’s work with and on behalf of disabled children and adults made her a special person deserving of consideration to be a saint, said John Barber, 68, the CEO of the Barber National Institute and a nephew of Gertrude Barber, who never married and had no children. She was a lifelong member of St. Ann Catholic Church, at 921 East Ave., not far from the Barber National Institute.

“It is all about the miracles,” John Barber, who also spoke at Tuesday’s ceremony, said in an interview. “I am not talking about anything specific. I am talking about the everyday miracles. These are the kids who are taking their first steps or who are making friends.”

John Barber was instrumental in moving the canonization process forward. In August, he and other advocates for his aunt formed an association, which the Roman Catholic Church requires to advocate for sainthood for an individual. Barber said he created the group after hearing from friends who characterized his aunt as a saint.

Persico accepted the association’s petition in October, and the bishop officially opened the cause for canonization by issuing a decree on Thursday. He made the official announcement on Tuesday.

“I consider it a true honor to open this cause for possible sainthood for Dr. Barber,” Persico said, referring to Barber’s doctorates in education from Pennsylvania State University and in pedagogy from what is now Edinboro University of Pennsylvania.

“I know we all are thrilled to be part of this historic moment. But I am particularly pleased that the good work of Dr. Barber, undertaken on behalf of those in need, will now be known more fully by those throughout our region and beyond.”

‘Into God’s sunshine’

Barber’s influence was on full display on Tuesday, when hundreds of parents and children and adults, many of whom receive services from the Barber Center, packed a large conference room to hear Persico’s announcement.

Among the attendees were Erie Mayor Joseph Schember and his wife, Rhonda, whose 34-year-old daughter, Jodi, has Down syndrome and has received services from the Barber National Institute since weeks after she was born.

“I don’t think there is going to be any trouble finding any miracles she has done,” Schember said, referring to how Barber helped him and his family. “I am one of the miracles.”

Another attendee was Irene Smerick, 96, described as Gertrude Barber’s oldest friend. Smerick got to know Barber when Smerick’s daughter, Rosemarie, who had Down syndrome and died in 1998 at 43, received services from the Barber National Institute. Barber, Irene Smerick said, helped bring “children with disabilities out of the darkness into God’s sunshine.”

Ray Crawford, who has an intellectual disability, spoke about Barber in a video testimonial shown on Tuesday. Crawford, 63, moved into the Barber National Institute in 1974. He started off in a residence on the institute’s campus before moving into a community group home. In an interview, Crawford said he will always be grateful for what Barber did for him and so many other people.

“I think about her all the time,” Crawford said.

For Bishop Persico, Barber’s work shows how anyone can be called to sainthood. A saint, he said in an interview, need not only be a person “who is martyred or dies for their faith. Every day, people who try to live their faith can attain sainthood.”

Ed Palattella can be reached at 870-1813 or by email. Follow him on Twitter at www.twitter.com/ETNpalattella.