Pets ready to hang their stockings in new home

There’s no place like home for the holidays. Burt and Julia have heard this song, but they’ve yet to experience it. That’s where you come in because both are looking for a home this Christmas.

First up is Burt. Here, we have a ballplayer. This dude loves to play. Doesn’t matter what kind of ball, if you have one, you’ll also have Burt’s undivided attention. He’s pretty good too. Even though he looks like a lineman, this guy is like a wide receiver. But he’s no diva, Burt is as sweet as a marshmallow and as gentle as can be. He’s a perfect gentleman on his leash and he aced his handling evaluation. If you need love in your life, then you need Burt.

If you’re not into games, then maybe Julia is your girl. We all know that cats love boxes and Julia is no exception. At the shelter, she’s found a green box that perfectly matches her stunning eyes. Julia is just about a year old and is a little confused by the shelter. Once she gets to know you, she loves having her head rubbed and her chin scratched. We think she’ll be an excellent cuddle buddy for chilly winter nights. Can you make Julia’s home for the holidays dreams come true?

You can meet both Burt and Julia and the Burlington County Animal Shelter, 35 Academy Dr., Westampton. Through Dec. 31, approved adopters can take home any adult dog or any adult cat at no cost! Come in and meet your new best friend.