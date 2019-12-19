Amber Mariano is headed back to "Survivor."

The Brighton Township native, who won $1 million in 2004 on CBS’s "Survivor," will compete for twice that amount in the next season of the enduring reality TV show, debuting Feb. 12.

Mariano, whose maiden name was Brkich when she won "Survivor’s" eighth and first all-star season – will battle 19 other former "Survivor" winners for the show’s biggest prize ever.

Among her opponents will be her husband, "Boston" Rob Mariano, whose heart she won in late 2003 as they competed in the Pearl Islands of Panama during "Survivor: All-Stars." Amber accepted Rob’s marriage proposal on live TV during that season’s finale and reunion at Madison Square Garden. They appeared together on the cover of People, TV Guide and Entertainment Weekly magazines, and CBS aired their Bahamas wedding.

They parlayed their TV fame into other reality show gigs, including a second-place finish on CBS’s Emmy-winning "The Amazing Race." Rob Mariano went on to win another reunion season of "Survivor" in 2011.

Amber, a 41-year-old Beaver Area High School graduate, and Rob dwell in Florida, where they’re raising their four daughters, ages 10, 9, 7 and 5.

The next "Survivor" season, dubbed "Survivor: Winners at War," was announced at the end of Wednesday night’s finale for Season 39, "Survivor: Island of The Idols." That most recent season was mired in controversy surrounding sexual misconduct allegations against a contestant.