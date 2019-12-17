Crawford, Ashtabula, Chautauqua also affected.

Southern Erie County could see 5 inches to 10 inches of lake-effect snowfall on Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service in Cleveland.

A lake-effect snow warning has been issued for southern Erie County and a winter weather advisory has been issued for the northern county from 1 a.m. Wednesday through 7 a.m. Thursday. The greatest snowfall is expected south of Interstate 90 and east of Interstate 79. In northern Erie County, 4 inches to 8 inches of snow is expected.

The weather service reports visibility could be near-zero at times because of snowfall and blowing and drifting snow. That includes the Wednesday morning and evening commutes.

Winds could gust as high as 40 mph in squalls and temperatures are expected to fall into the teens by Wednesday night, with wind-chill values of less than 10 degrees.

Lake-effect snow also is expected in Crawford County, where a winter weather advisory is in place from 1 a.m. Wednesday through 7 a.m. Thursday. Accumulation of 3 inches to 6 inches of snow is forecast for the northern part of the county, and 2 inches to 4 inches in the southern half of the county.

The weather service in Buffalo on Tuesday afternoon issued a lake-effect snow warning for Chautauqua County, New York, from 1 a.m. Wednesday through 7 a.m. Thursday. Total snow accumulations of 8 inches to 14 inches in the most persistent snows are expected.

In Ashtabula County, Ohio, total snow accumulations of 3 inches to 6 inches are likely in the northern portion and 1 inch to 3 inches in the south, according to the weather service in Cleveland.

