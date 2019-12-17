Over the past five years, nearly 800 cybercrime offenses were committed in Pennsylvania by 287 people, according to reports by PA Courts InfoShare of the Administration Office of Pennsylvania Courts.

HARRISBURG — Over the past five years, nearly 800 cybercrime offenses were committed in Pennsylvania by 287 people, according to reports by PA Courts InfoShare of the Administration Office of Pennsylvania Courts.

In total, $121,113 in fines were assessed for cybercrime convictions, the report stated, and around 68 percent of those offenses were for online child pornography.

Cybercrimes are criminal activities carried out by means of a computer or the internet. The AOPC lists examples of cybercrime as sending a computer virus; hacking; phishing scams; altering or deleting data; and cyber harassment of a child.

Between 2014-2018, the top convictions for cybercrime offenses were making or forcing someone to participate in online child pornography and unlawful use of a computer.