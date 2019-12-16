Paul Reinken, 41, and his son Hunter Reinken, 16, create a holiday light show for the public to view in North East.

NORTH EAST - The Reinkens are accustomed to cars driving slowly past or even stopping in front of their home these days.

“We'll normally see at least a few cars a night,” said Paul Reinken, 41. “People just sit in their cars out front, but the traffic varies.”

Reinken and his 16-year-old son, Hunter, a junior at Mercyhurst Preparatory School, created a holiday light show surrounding their home on Ginny Lane that contains more than 30,000 lights and is coordinated to 15 minutes of music that viewers can listen to in their cars.

The show is on daily from 7 to 9 p.m. through Dec. 31.

The show features four songs, including “National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation” and “Frosty the Snowman,” all synchronized to brilliant light displays and available on 87.9 FM.

It's the duo's sixth year of curating and producing the show. While the Reinkens are, they say, “Christmas people,” they knew when creating the display that they wanted it to be part of a bigger cause, they said.

So they have a Salvation Army red kettle stationed in front of their home if viewers are inclined to donate while enjoying the show.

“It's a lot of work, but we do it because we want to support the Erie community and spread cheer,” said Hunter Reinken. “We look forward to it every year.”

The display took more than 100 hours to set up. Hunter is required to do 25 hours of community service each year through Mercyhurst Prep and the school counts the setup as his hours. Paul Reinken works full-time as a service manager at Interstate Mitsubishi.

“We just watched videos on YouTube and there are many other people that have done this before us,” Hunter said. “Each year it kind of builds into its own unique display.”

The two started setting up the display on Oct. 1.

“We used to do a Halloween show, but then we had to start setting up earlier and earlier because the show kept getting bigger,” Hunter said.

They coordinate the show through two programs on a laptop, Light-O-Rama and xLights, and use an FM transmitter to broadcast the music, which has a range of about 300 feet.

They have around 1,800 special lights on the front of the house that will display red, blue and green in a single light. Using the software, they can scroll messages to viewers.

The feedback has been very positive, Paul Reinken said.

“Our neighbors love it and of course we had to get permission to do this,” he said. “Everyone has been so accepting and welcoming of it.”

