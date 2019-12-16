Your guide to getting rid of trash, trees and more in Erie County.

Not sure what to do with all that wrapping paper or those gift boxes you'll have in hand after the holidays? Here are a few guidelines from recycling haulers on how and what you can recycle this holiday season in Erie County:

Cardboard boxes

•Must be flattened

Accepted: shipping boxes, large appliance or electronic boxes, glossy or regular boxes, gift boxes (must be t-shirt size or larger)

Not accepted: jewelry boxes

Wrapping paper

•Must be larger than a standard sheet of paper (no small pieces)

Accepted: Brown Kraft paper, traditional wrapping paper

Not accepted: Glitter or foil wrapping paper

Things that cannot be recycled:

•Store receipts

•Greeting cards and envelopes

•Plastic containers for take-out meals, pies, desserts

•Alkaline batteries

•Strings of lights or light bulbs

•Rechargeable batteries

•Lithium-ion batteries, found in computers, laptops, cameras, phones, etc.

•Old or broken electronics, televisions, computers radios, etc.

•Christmas trees

One of the other questions many Erie County residents have now: what do we do with our Christmas tree? A few tips, provided by Erie County Recycling:

•Cut your tree into 4-foot sections before placing curbside for collections

•Be sure to remove all stands, tinsel, lights, ornaments and decorations

How and when to discard of your tree varies by municipality. Erie County Recycling has broken down some of the municipalities and some of their guidelines:

Edinboro borough

Place tree at the curb for pickup by Tri-County Industries on regularly scheduled refuse collection nights.

City of Erie

Place tree at the curb for pickup by the city on regularly scheduled refuse collection nights (weeks of Dec. 25–Jan. 24).

Fairview Township

Place tree at curb for pickup by Waste Management on regularly scheduled refuse collection nights.

Girard Borough

Place tree at curb for pickup by the borough on regularly scheduled refuse collection nights.

Harborcreek Township

Take tree to Harborcreek Township Composting area; Drop off is just before compost site entrance; open 24/7 for free drop-off.

Lake City Borough

Place tree at curb for pickup by Waste Management on regularly scheduled refuse collection nights.

Lawrence Park Township

Place tree at curb for pickup by Waste Management on regularly scheduled refuse collection nights.

Millcreek Township

Trees will be collected by Advanced Disposal on regular trash pickup days Jan. 6-10. Trees must be stripped of tinsel and other decorations, cut into 4-foot sections and placed at the curb, separate from trash and recycling, by 6 a.m. The trees will be chipped for use as mulch.

To report trees not picked up on collection day, call Advanced Disposal at 415-5970.

Township residents not served by Advanced Disposal can take trees to the Millfair Compost & Recycling Center, 2301 Millfair Road, beginning March 23.

North East Borough

Place tree at curb for pickup by the borough for pickup any day of the week.

Summit Township

Place tree at curb for pickup by Waste Management on regularly scheduled refuse collection nights.

Wesleyville Borough

Place tree at curb for pickup by the borough any day of the week.

As far as other materials go, it can be tough to remember what can and cannot go in the recycling bin these days. Here's a breakdown from the Erie County Recycling Program:

Materials you can recycle in Erie County:

•newspaper

•full-size office paper

•cardboard

•paperboard boxes

•plastic bottles

•plastic jugs

•plastic jars

•aluminum drink cans

•metal food cans

Materials you cannot recycle in Erie County:

•Glass. Bayfront Glass will accept glass drop-offs on Fridays this month, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., at its location, 1310 East Ave. It's also offering residential service to some areas of the county. See https://www.facebook.com/BayfrontGlass.

•Plastic bags. Must be opened in order to sort the recyclable materials inside and if not removed from the sorting process can get stuck in the sorting equipment. Material for recycling should be placed loose in recycling bins or totes. The City of Erie and Wesleyville borough still use a bag collection system for their residents.

•Glossy paper

•Plastic cups or tubs

•Styrofoam

•Shredded paper

•Anything with food contamination

Recycling tips:

•Recycle plastic bags at grocery stores

•Skip plastic straws and silverware

Always check with your municipality or recycling collection company to verify if a material is accepted.

Need to recycle electronics or other materials?

•Residents who have curbside recycling through Waste Management have access to a program for electronics and household hazardous waste called “At Your Door.” Call your township or borough recycling coordinator to verify your eligibility. The following municipalities are eligible:

•Fairview Township

•Girard Borough

•Girard Township

•Harborcreek Township

•Lawrence Park Township

•Platea borough

Millcreek Township residents who have curbside recycling through Advanced Disposal are eligible for a curbside program to dispose of electronics and household hazardous waste at no additional cost. Those who use the Pay-As-You-Throw program through Advanced Disposal for trash may be eligible but will be charged an additional fee. To schedule an appointment, call Advanced Disposal at 1-844-415-5970.

North East borough collects electronic materials the same day normal recycling is collected.

•Erie County Recycling Program Household Hazardous Waste & Electronics collection events are held on the second Saturday of each month by ECS&R. There are fees for items to be recycled. Pre-registration is required. Call 866-815-0016 to make an appointment.

For more information or questions, visit www.eriecountypa.gov/county-services/other-services/recycling/recycling-during-the-holidays.aspx or call 814-451-7326.