Real estate transactions provided by RealSTATs: 412-381-3880, www.RealSTATs.net.
Aliquippa
341 Beaver Ave., Prudence Peya to Deutsche Bank, $1,747.
508 Highland Ave., Carl Ellis to HIMLooking LLC, $1,537 (state deed transfer stamps indicate a value of $88,358).
1120 Irwin St., Joseph Shahen Jr. et al. to Karen Sue Fernandez, $12,000.
117 Shaw St., Work Realty II LLC to Jason Jay Johnson, $2,000.
State Route 930, Felix Flasco to Alfred Bialik, $926 (state deed transfer stamps indicate a value of $1,836).
Ambridge
914 Duss Ave., Marguerite Christy to PA Rock Rose Partners LLC, $32,000.
1118 Lenz Ave., Jeremy Hogan to Robert Nelson, $75,000.
344 Maplewood Ave., Cris Kappas to Tyquale Owens, $1,744 (state deed transfer stamps indicate a value of $53,933).
826 Melrose Ave., Roy Stubbins to Justeen Beth Shillingburg, $47,000.
New Economy Drive, New Economy Business Park L.P. to VLK LLC, $65,000.
Beaver
394 College Ave., Kenneth Mixter to Jake and Brianna McCracken, $200,000.
Beaver Falls
11th St., E. Todd Rebich to R Crawford Enterprises Inc., $12,000.
2905 Fourth Ave., Bradley Gray to Heidi Feltrop, $39,000.
4427 Fourth Ave., Wilma Jean Yovich to Housing Authority Beaver County, $15,000.
2810 Fifth Ave., Renee Drake to Lucas Wade and Melissa Jo Hanna, $90,000.
3605 Sixth Ave., Twyla Keller to Edward Johnson, $100,000.
Big Beaver
107 Rockland Drive, Edward Keller to Kevin Pettigrew and Jordyn Nicole Shipley, $172,000.
1852 Shenango Road, Jamie Lynn Heaton to Kaylynn Piper, $1,844 (state deed transfer stamps indicate a value of $42,687).
Bridgewater
1213 Market St., Robert Ceranic to Mark Rubino, $144,000.
Brighton Twp.
635 Bradys Ridge Road, Estate of Mary Alice Bernstein to Edward and Jacqueline McLaughlin, $113,000.
127 Matthews Drive, Anthony Presutti to Bryan and Elizabeth Vitali, $330,000.
Neville Road, David B Dodds Legacy Family L.P. to Megan Dinan, $95,000.
319 Pine St., Leesa Floridia to Erin Rathbun, $179,000.
1380 Tuscarawas Road, Gina Farzati to Micah James Diefenderfer, $182,000.
Center Twp.
205 Canterbury Drive, FDR Development LLC to Robert and Nanette McKay, $333,000.
120 Oakland Heights, E. Todd Rebich to John and Tamara Golletti, $10,000.
171 Ridgeview Drive, Ian Jason Abrams to Robert Edward Karas, $167,000.
151 Spring Hill Road, Estate of William Mencanin to Michael Cicconi and Kerrianne Theurl, $125,000.
108 Sunray Drive, Thomas Zaritski to Anthony Colangelo and Nancy Rossi, $325,000.
Chippewa Twp.
3790 37th St. Ext., Carol Plati to Alex and Julia Kross, $20,000.
127 Joe Hall Road, Estate of Rodney J Slider to Zachary and Lindsey Payne, $65,000.
140 Post Oak Drive, Demetrios Pappan to Kimberlee Hobizal and Aaron Kunkel, $789,000.
149 Skyline Drive, Tanya Smakosz to Arthur Caratelli Jr. and Lesa Caratelli, $120,000.
1032 Timberwood Drive, Matthew Sehn to Matthew Stephen Smith and Emily Ann Ensworth Smith, $300,000.
115 Western Ave., Norma Gale Nicolette to Alexandria Tokarski, $157,000.
104 Wincrest Ct, Michael Robb Dickhart to Douglas and Cynthia Weidner, $220,000.
Darlington Twp.
118 Edgewater Drive, Thomas Bobich to Samuel and Tanya Kuhlber, $12,000.
268 Elmwood Blvd., Garrett Olson to Ruth Ann Malone, $122,000.
101 White Church Road, Martin Joseph Zaffaroni to JM Property Investments LLC, $30,000.
Daugherty Twp.
163 Florence Road, Marilyn Miller to Amanda Ketcham, $124,000.
177 William Penn Way, Citizens Bank to Brady Nicholas Okon and Carla Strate Okon, $90,000.
East Rochester
802 Sixth St., Frank Aronhalt to Clinton and Lindsey Hays, $52,000.
895 Spruce Ave., Jonathan Logan to Renee Delfrate, $30,000.
Economy
Cooney Hollow Road, Gerald Radford to Jacob Daniel and Rachael Marie Schwerin, $8,000.
325 Dunlap Hill Road, Allen Hofmann to Mark and Pamela Joy Simonds, $206,000.
1386 Harmony Road, Dominick Leopardi Jr. to Mary McDowell, $222,000.
157 Pinehurst Drive, Estate of Shirley Dishler to Kurt and Emmalei Gilkinson, $168,500.
310 Woodcroft Road, David Supinski to Shawn Houy, $285,000.
Franklin Twp.
715 Old Zelienople Road, Joseph Rubino to Joseph Wharrey, $75,000.
908 Old Zelienople Road, Helen Houk to Steven Lemanski, $54,500.
Georgetown
217 Second St., William Figas to Philip and Bronwyn Korchnak, $178,000.
Hanover Twp.
131 Ambrose Drive, William Field II to Mark and Janelle Miller, $335,000.
Harmony Twp.
2899 Beaver Road, Matthew Knochel to Charles and Nadine Hlaris, $112,500.
1045 Beverly Ave., Ottilia Szocs to Timothy Fields, $152,785.
1220 Ridge Road, Peter Sacco to Todd and Diane Bickel, $121,000.
Homewood
438 Main St., Timothy McGuire to Allen Sprague, $200,000.
Hopewell Twp.
150 Buss Road, Paul Belcastro to Ever Delcid Castillo, $365,000.
3015 Heights Road, Diane Demcak to Mark and Misty Lepionka, $128,500.
2511 Kane Road, David Hanna to Elonzo and Lacey Matthews, $128,000.
7614 Lafayette Square, Charles Sargent to Carolyn Huseonica, $121,000.
1500 Maratta Road, Estate of Mary Batchelor to Michael Owen and Paige Elizabeth Bedard, $57,000.
1057 Tee Line Drive, Maronda Homes Inc. to Christopher Paul and Amanda Mary Seeds, $266,095.
Independence Twp.
4003 Ridge Road, Patricia Frve to William Cramer Jr. and Pameula Knox, $188,000.
Industry
1893 Barclay Hill Road, Evelyn Unterberger trustee to Christopher Lee and Jenna Marie Cutshall, $147,250.
Marion Twp.
114 Bridge Drive, Jeremy Dindinger to Joshua Spiegel and Allison Nicklas, $150,000.
175 Hartzell School Road, Ryan Mucko to George Misel, $149,500.
Midland
468 Ohio Ave., Natasha Spence to David Flaherty, $9,200.
Monaca
1120 Atlantic Ave., Bruce Prisuta to Edwin Becker Jr., $140,000.
1237 Eckert Road, Paul Cain et al. to Matthew James and Courtney Lee Price, $172,500.
1235 Indiana Ave., Estate of Barbara Jean Moldovan to Ricardo Howell, $87,500.
800 Kaye Ave., Estate of Eugene Barto to John and Sandra Gates, $80,000.
850 Summit Ave., Estate of William Vular to Christopher Libke, $130,000.
New Brighton
1460 Fourth Ave., Charles Douglass Jr. to Michelle Petraitis, $25,500.
775 Fifth Ave., Mark Ondrusek to Gabriel Engel, $24,900.
719 Eighth Ave., Nancy Van Fossan to Brandon and Joseph Bishop, $65,000.
New Sewickley Twp.
126 Dean St., Estate of Jerome Hazenstab to Daniel James and Jana Benedick, $190,000.
North Sewickley Twp.
117 Celia Road, Charles Gilbert to Randal Graham, $20,000.
686 Mercer Road, Skeeps OB LLC to Skeeps 2 LLC, $10 (state deed transfer stamps indicate a value of $107,406).
Patterson Twp.
1812 Sixth St., Derrick Teaford to Cameron Bish, $150,000.
605 Hillcrest Ave., Estate of Audrey Eales to Donald Young, $50,000.
Raccoon Twp.
201 Hold Road, Justin Schultz to Cory James Anderson and Shawna Margo Mastramico, $167,000.
131 Moores Road, Mark Miller to Paul Minger, $196,000.
Rochester
325 Adams St., Linda Radella to DMSS LLC, $75,000.
422 Adams St., Michael Zelenak to Nesmith Catering LLC, $22,000.
371 New York Ave., Eehab Ishak to Aimy Enterprises Limited, $1,500.
Rochester Twp.
748 McClean St., David Jergons to Nathan McKenna, $64,900.
188 Noonen St., Lillie Baxa trustee to Dean and Kimberly Gross, $45,000.
Walnut St., William Kessler to Robert and Shirley Callahan, $29,000.
Vanport Twp.
510 Ohio Ave., James Passeri Jr. to Dakia Kimbrough, $175,000.
419 River Ave., Patricia Fitzgerald to Janet Hardy Miklos, $188,000.
West Mayfield
215 Ross Ave., Ida Black to Ace's Real Estate Group LLC, $8,745.