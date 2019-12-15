



Donations to the Times Old Newsies Fund will help needy families in the Erie region this holiday season. Even the smallest donations help. Follow the example of those listed below and send checks to Times Old Newsies, P.O. Box 6216, Erie, PA 16512. Checks should be payable to “Times Old Newsies.”

•Today’s contributions: $55

•Total contributions: $511.30

•Times-News Needy Fund beginning balance: $456.30

•Merry Christmas from the Jankowiaks: $30

•Arthur and Audrey Cavicchio: $25

•Times News Needy Fund ending balance: $511.30